Laurel High School has a new volleyball coach.
Jim Aggas was hired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. He replaces Nicole Downing Pauline, who resigned as the coach and her position as a secondary English teacher at last month’s meeting.
Laurel finished last season at 11-7 and qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Aggas will make $5,600 for the season.
The board also approved Randall Harrold as an assistant girls basketball coach. Harrold will make $3,225 for the season.
The district chose not to appoint an interim athletic director to fill the void left by Mike Krol’s retirement, announced at the May meeting.
Laurel is currently advertising the job. The deadline for applications is June 26.
