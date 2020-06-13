Aggas named girls volleyball coach at Laurel

Jim Aggas was ready to move on to the next chapter in his volleyball career.
Then things went in a totally different direction.
Aggas, 53, was named Laurel High girls volleyball coach Tuesday. He replaces Nicole Downing Pauline.
Aggas and his wife, Patty, are in the process of building a home in Shenango Township. He is a Butler native who served as junior varsity coach at Butler High for 18 years under ultra-successful head coach Lou Liparulo.
“I still work in Butler (as a quality systems auditor at AK Steel) and am getting ready to retire,” he said. “I planned on committing one more year to coaching in the boys program at Butler, but then I decided it was just too far to drive and it would make the days too long.
“I wanted to stay in the game so I decided to look into becoming a volleyball official. Then I heard the Laurel position was open and thought why not look into it.”
Aggas said his excitement to be a head coach skyrocketed in a matter of days.
“I had such a great teacher in Lou and even though I never had any great aspirations of being a head coach, he got me ready,” Aggas said. “So I realized maybe I wasn’t meant to get out of the game, maybe the timing was right for this to happen.”
Laurel finished last season at 11-7 and qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Aggas will make $5,600 for the season.
Aggas said he plans on meeting with his new team as soon possible after the district sets coronavirus guidelines for the offseason.
“I can’t wait to meet our players,” he said. “I am really excited.”
Jim and Patty have three boys — Joshua, 30; Cody, 29; and Jacob, 28.
