BALTIMORE — Geno Stone's stay on the open market lasted less than a day.
The third-year safety and graduate of New Castle High School wasn't tendered by the Ravens on Wednesday, the first day of free agency and first day of the new league year. Because of this, Stone became a free agent at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Stone, 23, will be returning to Baltimore on a one-year deal.
Baltimore selected Stone in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa. He started seven games for the Ravens in 2022, notching 38 tackles and a forced fumble on a one-year, $895,000 contract.
Stepping up for injured teammates, the University of Iowa product also played 70 percent of special team snaps last year.
Baltimore dealt safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets earlier this month. With Stone, the Ravens now have four safeties under contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.