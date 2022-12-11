One of the biggest issues for the Wilmington High boys basketball team last season was the number of players on the team. That issue has resolved itself for the 2022-23 season.
“Last year, when we were all here we had nine (players). This year we have 18 and it’s not even all freshmen,” Wilmington coach Robb Shimrack said. “We actually lost some older players, too. Tuff McConahy would’ve been a junior this year and he transferred recently.
“Numbers were the primary thing. That was kind of overwhelming at times with the limited kids we had at practice.”
Shimrack credits the increased numbers from recruiting football players while coaching them this season, adding, “I encourage kids to play as many sports as they’re able to do.”
Shimrack thinks the team’s juniors have matured quickly due to having to so much time on the court last season.
“This years juniors were the same players that kind of led the team last year and our lone senior Anthony Reed,” Shimrack said. “They were the constants last year and I expect them to be the constants this year. They’re not a young team because of last year. They were forced to play varsity as sophomores and here they are ready to go.
“Anthony Reed, Ben Miller, Colin Hill, Piece Nagel, Will Bruckner. They all started games last year so they had a lot of minutes. I expect a lot out of them this year.”
Shimrack said his lone senior, Anthony Reed, and his juniors have great leadership skills.
“Our lone senior, Anthony, has turned into a really good leader,” Shimrack said. “They play hard all the time and it’s kind of a snowball effect all the way down to the freshmen at this point.
“We want to compete in the 3A, 4A league and do well in our non-league schedule which is primarily double A teams.”
Shimrack said one of the Greyhounds biggest strengths is his guards.
“I like our guards a lot and just their energy,” he said. “Defensively they go hard. They don’t quit. They’re relentless.”
Shimrack mentioned shooting is something he hopes to see improved.
“A few of them spent a lot of time in the offseason doing a lot of shooting,” Shimrack said. “I think it shows to this point. We’ll see when the games start.”
With Wilmington’s football season cut short, Shimrack believes that it was an advantage for the basketball team to be able to start earlier than usual.
“The football team lost early for us. We’ve had over two weeks of practice and that’s rare in the land of Wilmington Greyhound football,” Shimrack said. “Every year you can see when the football players finally get their basketball legs. We’re going to get them a lot sooner this year fortunately but unfortunately because I do coach football.”
The main emphasis at Wilmington’s practices has been all about relentless attitudes and having a constant hustle.
“They all do that,” Shimrack said. “It’s kind of who they are.”
Shimrack’s assistant coaches, Tyler Kish and Jackson Miller, returned for another season.
“Tyler’s just a basketball mind,” Shimrack said. “He’s into the game nonstop. He follows college, follows high school. He just knows the game.”
Shimrack believes that his coaching philosophy has changed since his first year of coaching.
“I thought things would work differently with the four players without having them all year,” Shimrack said. “I kind of had a plan and didn’t work like I thought it would to be honest. COVID obviously slowed us down early; I’d hate to bring that up again but it did. That was a trainwreck in year one of my coaching but I’m glad to be where I am right now.”
What will be the driving force behind Wilmington’s success this season?
“They all remember losing as freshmen and sophomores,” Shimrack said. “They do not like it. That’s something they don’t like. They know that we’re classified where we shouldn’t be because of some sort of clerical error. They all play with that edge right now, that little chip on their shoulders, so I hope that matters.”
