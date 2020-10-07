Action Jackson quickly becoming a household name

The Union High football team remains in the running for a WPIAL playoff berth and Jackson Clark is playing a big role in that.
But who exactly is Jackson Clark?
“He played behind Mike Flowers the past couple of years so he’s only now coming into his own,” Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “It’s his third year at Union but he learned in the shadows of a great one.”
Last year, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior running back rushed for 108 yards on 23 carries with five touchdowns. Friday night in a 20-18 overtime decision over Cornell, he totaled 147 yards on 20 carries with a 2-point conversion. The OT TD and the conversion run provided the winning margin.
“He can play multiple positions, even quarterback,” Robinson said. “He’s a talented guy. We want to make sure he’s a master of a trade and not a jack of all trades.
“He contributes just as much on defense. He’s a defensive back but we moved him into the box at linebacker. Our back’s still up against the wall, but he’s helping keep us alive.”
For the season, Clark has 48 carries for 274 yards with five TDs, a trio of 2-point conversions. He also has 89 yards on nine receptions.
Union (2-2 Big Seven, 2-2 overall) meets Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Friday at Moon High School.
(0) comments
