Abdul-Jabbar reveals past prostate cancer diagnosis

FILE - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, in this July 18, 2018, file photo. Abdul-Jabbar revealed he had prostate cancer in a magazine article he wrote about health risks faced by Blacks. Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's career scoring leader, provided no other details about that illness in the piece he wrote for WebMD that first appeared Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. A publicist for Abdul-Jabbar said this is the first time he has spoken about the prostate cancer.