Rocco Bernadina was 2 1/2 years old when his mom decided the time was right.
“She wanted me to play T-ball and took me to sign up,” the New Castle High baseball star said. “The lady doing the sign-ups asked her, ‘Are you crazy? He’s so young.’ But my mom wanted me to play and felt I was ready.’
“I had just turned 3 when I took the field for the first time.”
And that is how a star was born.
Bernadina has only gotten better with each year and during his senior season in high school, has reached the pinnacle of his young career.
Now 6-feet-5, 235 pounds, Bernadina is one of the most sought-after players in the WPIAL, with a 95-mile-per-hour fastball, a .434 batting average and anywhere from 5-10 college and major league scouts watching him every game.
“I’m sure our playoff game (Wednesday vs. Indiana, Pa., at Pullman Park in Butler) will be filled with scouts,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “The amount of calls that I take from scouts about him is unbelievable.”
That will not rattle Bernadina in the least.
“I know some people get anxious or nervous, but I like to embrace these opportunities as gravy,” said Bernadina, an honor student whose nickname is ‘Rock Star.’ “I really don’t even see the scouts at this point. I have a job to do and that is where I concentrate.”
He has signed to play baseball at Kent State and has a chance to be selected in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in July.
Bernadina said he was always bigger in stature than most of his teammates and had an impressive sandlot career, but it was during his sophomore year in high school when he realized that baseball might be a means to his future. He eventually stopped playing basketball to concentrate on baseball.
He said he first realized he could be destined for greatness during New Castle’s WPIAL and PIAA playoff run in 2019. The ‘Canes went just 8-9 during the regular season, but won three games to advance to the WPIAL semifinals. Bernadina went the distance in all four postseason games in which he pitched, with 45 strikeouts in 28 innings. He helped push New Castle into the state playoffs after striking out 14 in a 1-0 win against Yough in the WPIAL third-place consolation game.
New Castle upset highly touted Warren, Pa., in a PIAA Class 4A first-round playoff game before going on to lose to Beaver in the quarterfinals, a game in which Bernadina could not take the mound because of pitch count. The Bobcats eventually fell to Selinsgrove in the PIAA championship game.
It was during that playoff dominance by Bernadina that the JUGS guns came out.
While his fastball is his bread and butter, Cook says Bernadina’s slider, curve and changeup are just as good.
“I feel that the off-speed pitches really help complement my fastball,” Bernadina said. “That, to me, is the best way for a pitcher to express strength.
“I think my work ethic is possibly my best strength, though. I’ve learned to realize my strengths and really work at the things I’m not as strong at.”
Cook heartily agrees.
“He stands on the mound and right away you notice his size. But people are noticing him for much more than now,” Cook said. “He has an incredible awareness of the game. His workouts are rigorous. He spends an incredible amount of time in the weight room, even during the season. He watches what he eats, takes care of his arm and knows not to overdo it.
“He is extremely mature. And off the field, he is one of the nicest human beings you’ll ever meet. He doesn’t let the ‘Rock Star’ image go to his head. His kindness is like a light switch when he’s on the field –– but don’t get me wrong, when he’s out there, he is all business.
“He’s the perfect package of a student and an athlete.”
And while many younger athletes at New Castle follow him around, and he’s even been asked for an autograph, Bernadina and a group of friends head up the cheering section for other sports.
“I’d be offended if I wasn’t known for that,” he said.
Bernadina’s parents are Anita Cialella and Lynell Bernadina, the latter of whom lives in Aruba. His younger brother, Santino Bernadina, is more into technology than baseball, he says.
He has a 2.36 earned run average, with 57 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 352/3 innings pitched. He has 20 RBIs and three homers on the season as well. When he isn’t pitching, he plays first base.
“He is a nice target over there,” Cook said.
The pitching talent for the ‘Canes does not end with Bernadina. Sophomore Anthony Miller already has a verbal commitment to Notre Dame. He has 54 strikeouts and just 11 walks on the season.
“It’s a nice problem to have, who to pitch on a certain day,” Cook said.
There is a chance he will be drafted in July and, if he is, he will have a huge decision to make.
“If the opportunity does come up, I will sit down with my family and assess it,” he said. “I am prepared to take on professional baseball if that is the right thing to do, but only if we truly feel it is. With only 20 rounds now, teams will be very selective. Even if I were to get drafted, I have the option of getting drafted again later in my career.
“This is all really exciting for me,” he said. “It’s very humbling. I’m just a very lucky guy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.