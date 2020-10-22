A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, for Kay Frances Audia of New Middletown, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.