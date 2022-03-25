There are small details even the well-trained eye can miss during a sporting event.
If you look closely when the Neshannock High girls basketball team is playing in the PIAA 2A championship match you might notice something similar with each player.
Adorned on each hand of the Lady Lancers is a small plus (+) sign.
“We started that last year. I like saying and mottos, positive reinforcement, and my husband’s a math teacher and I guess that’s where the plus came from,” Neshannock assistant coach Jessica Shevitz said. “We were in a slump mentally so we put signs in the locker room and signs on their hand by the pinky finger and we had a great game that night. They said, ‘We have to do this every game,’ and it became a thing and they’ve done it ever since.”
Shevitz was the originator of the idea. She commented that in a world filled with negativity she likes having some positive enforcement not just in sports but in life.
“Last year, we started it during the playoffs because we were the underdog,” Mairan Haggerty said. “We said we put plus signs on our hands because it means positive is powerful. We stuck with that and we stuck with it since last year.”
Neshannock will lose two seniors, Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts, after the season commences.
“Last year, she (Shevitz) said, ‘Positive is powerful,’ just to keep all our spirits up and heads in the game and not to get down on ourselves as much,” Nogay said. “It’s been a tradition ever since.”
Will the tradition carry over with the seven juniors next year?
“I would guess. Megan Pallerino loves the positive is powerful sign; she usually has one on both hands,” Shevitz said on continuing the tradition. “I’d love to see it (keep) going. I love being an assistant coach and I love being that positive encouragement. I love helping the girls see through because it’s not always easy.”
The Lady Lancers will wear the plus sign one last time at the GIANT Center on Friday while facing off against Southern Columbia.
“It’s a bonding thing. When you play as much as we have together playing, 30-plus games, it’s a family,” Shevitz said. “You spend time together and you find those little things that bind you together as a family and this group of kids have just been amazing”
