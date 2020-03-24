A-League soccer season halted

Players from Richmond and Carlton play their Australian Rules Football league game at a empty Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Thursday, March 19, 2020, after bans on crowds of more than 500 assembling at outdoor venues amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the MCG less than two weeks ago, more than 86,000 people gathered to watch Australia beat India in the women's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final. Sports are, evidently, a major part of life in Melbourne, where Aussie rules was invented. (Michael Dodge/AAP Image via AP)