It started with a casual conversation at a Union Township Athletic Association meeting.
“Jeff Bowen, our association’s Pony coach, said he was short of players going into the season,” Brian Gorgacz said. “He asked if I knew of anyone. I said, ‘would you take a girl?’ He said, ‘sure.’ ”
By the time, the season started, Brian’s daughter, Mallory Gorgacz, was in the starting lineup of Union’s 14 and Under team — not as a bench warmer, but as a starter at second base and shortstop and the No. 3 batter in the lineup.
“I asked Jeff after her first practice how she did and he asked me if I had two or three more like her,” Brian said with a chuckle.
No individual stats were kept by the team, but Bowen said Mallory was one of the team’s top hitters.
Mallory, who is 14 and going into ninth grade, is a volleyball player, cheerleader and dancer in addition to playing softball. Local baseball expert Ed Urian, who operates the Lawrence County Baseball page on Facebook, said he doesn’t recall a girl cracking a boys lineup and experiencing that much success at that high a level. The Union boys team also boasted a second female, Emma Lippmann.
The 14U Union softball team of which Mallory was a member played in several tournaments in early March before the coronavirus pandemic began and its season ended. The 16U team which was her next choice had just Shenango and Union as members so it disbanded.
So with Mallory now a star player without a team, that set up the conversation between Bowen and her dad.
“I’ve seen girls players compete in little league but never at the 13-14 level and never with that level of success,” Bowen said. “Mallory is just great to coach, she listens and works hard. I was glad to have her on my team.”
And she was accepted by both fellow and opposing players and fans.
“I knew most of the kids from school, so I was welcomed right away,” she said. “I’m really close to all of them and even closer now. And the fans have been great. They gave me a lot of support and both sides really cheered me on.”
Her dad agreed.
“A lot of the boys from other teams sent her messages on Snapchat and Instagram, giving her encouragement,” Brian said. “In our first game at Center Township, the other fans were even cheering for her. A lot of the parents came over to her and said they were glad to see a girl out on the field.”
Mallory’s brother Cole, 22, played baseball for Union High and sister Madalyn, 16, plays volleyball, cheers and dances.
Mallory’s success did not come without work. She played baseball three days a week and varsity softball 1-2 days a week, using every spare moment to practice.
“She would practice on her own for hours,” Brian said. “She has always challenged herself.”
And a lot of adjustments had to be made in the process.
“The main difference is in pitching styles. In baseball, they are coming in faster from a higher breaking point instead of softball which comes in from the waist,” she said. “You can lead off for baseball but not softball. There were just a lot of things to get used to.”
She said she would not hesitate to join another baseball team, leaving the door open.
“I had a lot of fun,” Mallory said. “I’d do it again if anyone asked.”
