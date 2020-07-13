Evan Long played his high school golf career at a high level.
Long, a 2017 Laurel High graduate, continues to elevate his game collegiately at the University of Minnesota.
Long carded a 67, finishing at -3, to win the Sunnehanna Amateur qualifier, which was held at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown. The top four players qualified for the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, which will take place from July 21 to July 24. A total of 69 golfers competed for four spots in the July event.
Long, who will be a senior at Minnesota in the fall, recorded three birdies and an eagle to post the best score of the day.
“That was my first tournament since the beginning of February. I only got to play one tournament in the spring,” Long said. “It was nice to get back out there, have some nerves, pressure and just compete.
“I was quarantined and staying home, working on my golf game. Making sure I was ready when I got back out there.”
There will be 104 players competing in this year’s Sunnehanna Amateur. The champion and runner-up will each earn automatic spots in the 120th U.S. Amateur in August. That event will take place at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
Long said it was a simple solution to winning the qualifier. “I made some putts,” he said.
Long, a son of Ed and Becky Long, birdied each of the last two holes to finish first.
“I was just playing smart golf all day,” Long said. “I was playing patient. I had some great looks on the last two holes and I was fortunate to convert those.”
Golden Gophers golf coach Justin Smith noted Long’s short game is a strength.
“The one thing that Evan has done, he’s always been a consistent golfer,” Smith said. “He plays a very boring game of golf, which I love. He hits fairways, he hits greens and it’s all about the putts he makes. It’s as simple as that. But Evan embodies that.
“When he gets going, he can shoot any number he wants. How many birdie putts can you have in a round?”
But there are many strengths to Long’s golf game.
“The thing that stood out to me is his length off the tee. He’s sneaky long. It’s the same rhythm,” Smith said. “When he’s playing well, he hits it far.
“He can play any golf course in college. The greens are tougher in college. But he can access any hole location. His ability to manage his way around the course, manage his short game are great. His short game has allowed us to be consistent. Those are the parts of his game that we spend a lot of time on.”
As a high school standout, Long placed third at the Pennsylvania Class AA state championship as a senior in 2016, while also capturing the 2016 PIAA Western Regional crown that year. He was fourth at state in 2015 and tied for sixth in 2014.
Smith grew up in Franklin and attended his freshman year at Franklin High. He then transferred to Moon, where he graduated from in 2000.
“Over the past five years, with my instructor (Tom Patri), I’ve been making some swing changes. They’ve all been really helpful for me,” Long said of his coaches. “I’ve been trying to find a swing where I’m consistent with day in and day out.
“It’s always good to learn from someone (Smith) that is from western Pennsylvania. There’s been a lot of different things that have changed in the last five years with my game.”
Patri is an instructor who teaches in Naples, Florida. Long said he’s able to connect with him at various times for instruction.
Though Long has one more year of college eligibility left, he has his sights set on the future.
“Once I finish college and get my diploma, I want to turn pro right away; probably play mini tours,” Long said. “I want to gear myself up for the Korn Ferry Tour and Q School.
“The more I work with my instructor (Patri), the more I think it’s attainable. There’s a lot of work to be done. I realize in college golf, there’s a lot of people really good in this game. You find out how good a lot of people are.”
Smith believes Long has what it takes to succeed on the professional circuit.
“Day in and day out, there’s no one on our team that loves the game as much as he does,” Smith said of Long. “He turns over every stone to get better. He’s always doing it the right way to get better; Evan embodies that and he personifies that every day.
“I played pro for eight years. My last couple years I didn’t have that. You have to live it every day.”
The mental makeup is a key aspect for a golfer to excel. A meltdown can be the difference in contending for a title or falling back several places in the standings.
“We’ve had different conversations,” Smith said. “I’m a passionate player. Evan is so calm and collected.
“I always tell him, ‘It’s OK to express emotion in really good ways. I’m always drawn to maybe what I wasn’t good at. He has the ability that things don’t bother him and that’s the epitome of being a professional. He can ride those waves and that’s the way you have to be. There are a lot of things that are hard about golf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.