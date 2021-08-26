The return of Friday night lights has arrived.
The 2021 high school football season is ready to kick off around Lawrence County and the state of Pennsylvania. The first week’s action, billed as Week Zero, has five total games, including four on Friday.
Seven of the eight county schools are in action, with Ellwood City Lincoln opting for a second scrimmage, rather than playing a regular-season game.
Three games Friday are set for 7 p.m. starts: Shaler at New Castle, Union at Mohawk and Reynolds at Wilmington. Laurel entertains North East and will start at 7:30 pm. The lone Saturday battle has Shenango visiting Neshannock.
Four games are nonconference clashes. The Reynolds-Wilmington matchup is a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A battle. The Raiders are a Class 1A member and the Greyhounds compete in Class 2A.
SHALER AT NEW CASTLE
The Red Hurricane went 1-5 last year, allowing 45 points a game. The Titans, a Class 5A Northeast Conference member, also had their struggles a season ago. Shaler was 0-7 in 2020, surrendering 46.4 points a game, while scoring just 92 total.
“The opener and home opener are highly important football games,” ‘Canes coach Joe Cowart said. “Goal number one every year is to win the opener. That’s our goal.
“We know that Shaler is a buttoned-up program. They’re a 5A program that is coming along. They’ll be itching for a win after a tough year, like we are are. They have some big horses up front.”
Mike Wells and Chris Hood were slated to split time at quarterback for New Castle, which competes in the Class 4A Parkway Conference. However, Wells broke his hand in the scrimmage against Hampton. He will likely be out for three weeks, according to Cowart.
“He’ll be able to be on the field in three weeks, but he’ll have a brace on his hand,” Cowart said. “We are excited for Chris’ first varsity start. That will be a special thing for him and our unit.
“We are rallying behind Chris and we think the world of him. There’s no scenario where you want to see a kid miss games. We feel for Mike and we know he will be diligent about staying in shape.”
Duane Shannonhouse will serve as Hood’s backup.
UNION AT MOHAWK
The pandemic cost the Scotties a trip to the playoffs in 2020. With just three teams advancing to the playoffs, Union finished 4-3 a year ago, coming up one game short of the playoffs.
“It’s a good morale booster if you can win your first game,” Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said. “It shows what you have been working on has come to fruition; it’s a good test.
“But, by the same token, if you lose, it’s not something that you go home and you feel your season is wrecked. It has its pluses and minuses. The scoreboard will be on and we’ll be out there playing to win.”
Tyler Staub will be back under center for the Scotties.
Mohawk’s Tim McCutcheon is excited to see how his team looks in the opener.
“Everyone is looking to get that first win under their belt,” McCutcheon said. “No one cares what conference the team comes from.
“These kids have grown up playing Union their whole life. It will be fun to play a county school.”
J.C. Voss will start at quarterback for the Warriors. Mohawk won its opener last year, before dropping its last six.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him and the rest of our guys make good decisions and play well,” McCutcheon said. “We’re looking to see improvement. I do like a nonconference game to start the season off. This will allow us to sort things out with the three nonconference games to start the season; it’ll help us evaluate these guys.”
This is the first meeting between the teams since a 36-16 Warriors decision in 2007.
“The Union-Mohawk rivalry was a great rivalry through the ages. It’s always good to play your neighbors,” Robinson said. “Mohawk is a good football program. It will be a stiff test for us.”
REYNOLDS AT WILMINGTON
The Greyhounds are the five-time defending District 10 champions. But, Wilmington lost 16 players to graduation from last season’s preseason roster.
The Greyhounds will be tested immediately in region play.
“Playing a region game, number one, puts a lot of emphasis on it,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “Playing a nonregion game takes a little bit of pressure off. In a region game, you really better have dotted your I’s and crossed your T’s. It puts a bit more pressure on teams.”
Phillian believes his team is ready for the season.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” he said. “I thought they had an outstanding camp; they’re humble and hungry.
“Their desire to get better each and every day is impressive. It’s no secret, we have a lot to replace from last year’s team. But, you can see the growth and development. Our guys developed and grew.”
Tuff McConahy, just a sophomore, will start under center for Wilmington.
“I thought that Tuff had an outstanding camp. I’m excited to see what he does,” Phillian said.
Wilmington won the last regular-season encounter against Reynolds in 2017, 42-3. The teams met again that year in the District 10, Class 2A semifinals, which resulted in a 49-0 Greyhounds victory.
The Raiders were a handful last year, going 9-1 and winning the District 10, Class 1A title before being ousted in the state semifinals by Jeannette. Four of their wins came by shutout.
“I think that Reynolds is a great program,” Phillian said. “Their program that has a lot of momentum. They will be ready to go. We expect a great opponent to come in to our place. It will be a tough, physical football game.”
NORTH EAST AT LAUREL
The Spartans got back in the playoffs last year for the first time since the 2017 season. Laurel, which finished 5-3, was ousted in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs by Sto-Rox, 21-20.
“We’re playing a good football team, a triple-A football team,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “We felt we played well in the scrimmage (against Union). But, we have to keep improving on the little things.”
Kobe DeRosa and Chase Tinstman will see time at quarterback for Laurel.
“Kobe DeRosa will be the quarterback in the spread; we have a couple of different looks,” Cooper said. “Chase Tinstman will play in the wing-T formation.
“Kobe has worked hard and he’s such a threat running the ball. I think we’re a better throwing team than we have been.”
SHENANGO AT NESHANNOCK
Both schools enter the season from a different path. The Wildcats rolled through the 2020 campaign, posting a 7-2 mark and a berth in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinals. The Lancers were competitive in the Class 2A Midwestern Conference, recording a 4-3 record. Neshannock lost its last two games and came up a game short of the postseason.
“I think it’s good for the kids and good for the community to get some kind of normalcy back,” Wildcats coach Jimmy Graham said. “There should be a big crowd there and the kids are excited.”
Sam Myers will lead Shenango under center.
“We feel pretty confident we will have our best 11 out there on every play,” Graham said. “It should be a slugfest. They are a very good team.”
Neshannock won the last matchup against Shenango, 13-7, in 2019.
“Any time you’re playing one of the local teams in Lawrence County, there’s always excitement in the air,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “They all know each other, they hang out and talk all the time.”
Mozzocio has a good idea of what he wants to see from his team against the Wildcats.
“I just want to execute, come in there with guns fully loaded,” he said. “It’s a football game, 48 minutes. and we plan on playing 48 minutes.
“We have to take care of the ball, maintain gap integrity and get bodies to the ball.”
Kurt Sommerfeld will get the call at quarterback for Neshannock.
“He had a great summer, him and Jonny Huff both,” Mozzocio said. “We expect big things out of Kurt and we expect big things out of Jonny at receiver.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.