Two NFL teams traded up Friday to snare a pair of Penn State players on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
After having to wait a day to make their first pick in the NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded up and selected safety Ji’Ayir Brown from Penn State with the 87th overall selection Friday night.
Then San Francisco added a kicker and a tight end with their final two picks in the third round.
Brown, who was the defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl, doesn’t fill an immediate need for the Niners but he gives them flexibility in the secondary with his versatility and ability to play down in the box, at nickel corner and at deep cover safety. He had 10 interceptions in three seasons for the Nittany Lions after transferring from Lackwanna Community College.
Brown also fills a need in the short-term future with safety Tashaun Gipson turning 33 in August. Gipson signed a one-year deal with San Francisco in the early stages of free agency.
The 49ers sent three picks to Minnesota to move up and take Brown.
With pick No. 99 San Francisco found a potential replacement for departed kicker Robbie Gould in Michigan’s Jake Moody. Moody won the Lou Groza Award in 2021 as the nation’s best kicker and holds school records for most career points (355) and field goals (69). Of his 69 field goals at Michigan, 17 were from 40 yards or longer.
The Houston Texans traded up twice on the second day of the draft, first to select Penn State center Juice Scruggs with the 62nd pick and then to get Houston Cougars wide receiver Tank Dell seven spots later.
The Texans sent picks No. 65, 188 and 230 to the Eagles to move up and get their pick near the end of the second round for Scruggs. Later, they sent picks No. 73 and 151 to the Los Angeles Rams to keep Dell in Houston.
Scruggs missed the entire 2019 season after breaking a vertebra in his back in a serious car accident in March of that year. He spent months in a back brace while recovering from his injuries.
“Great attitude, great kid, great story,” general manager Nick Caserio said. “And he gives us some flexibility there on the interior offensive line.”
Scruggs said he wondered if he’d ever make it back on the field during his rehabilitation.
“It went through my head, but at the same time, I wasn’t gonna let that be the end of my career,” he said. “I just knew it was going to be a long road and I was just ready to do whatever I had to do... to be on the field again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.