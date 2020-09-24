STATE COLLEGE — Penn State on Wednesday announced 20 Nittany Lions student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the school’s testing period of Sept. 12-18.
A total of 830 student-athletes were tested during the latest round.
Per Penn State protocol, the specific sports of coronavirus-infected athletes are not made public.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” Penn State said in a statement. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point.”
Wednesday’s numbers mark the lowest COVID-19-positive numbers over the last three weeks. Penn State on Sept. 9 announced 48 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. A week later, 50 Nittany Lions student-athletes tested positive. Penn State paused workouts for impacted sports following its Sept. 9 numbers, which included the testing of 920 student-athletes.
Penn State hasn’t announced whether the impacted sports have resumed activities.
“Based on these results and out of an abundance of caution, Penn State Athletics has paused team activities for several programs and initiated standard isolation and precautionary quarantine,” the school said at the time. “Contact tracing is being performed and there is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 was transmitted during practice or training activities.”
Penn State will release its next testing update on Wednesday.
