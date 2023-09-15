The 1973 New Castle Red Hurricanes football team will be honored during the Red Hurricanes game Sept. 29 at Taggart Stadium against Montour.
The game begins at 7 p.m.
The team won the WPIAL AAA championship game 3-0 over Mt. Lebanon.
Rick Sumner, who was the star quarterback for the team, and his wife Brenda, have been working to contact former players and their families, as well as former cheerleaders, majorettes and band members, to attend the game to be recognized for the team's 50th anniversary.
Mrs. Sumner said currently, 50 former students and around 150 family members have confirmed they will attend.
Any former player willing to attend is asked to call Rick at (912) 322-3141 or Brenda at (724) 674-4420. Former players can also show up and meet at the Division Street entrance of Taggart between 6 to 6:15 p.m.
