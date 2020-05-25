Over the years, there have been many memorable moments in New Castle High School sports.
And but for a pair of WPIAL policies followed 50 years ago, there might have been at least three more.
To be fair, a 26-day teacher strike from April 30 through May 25, 1970, gets an assist on two of them.
The district’s teachers had voted April 29 to call a strike, and they walked out the next day. Two weeks later, the school board made good on a threat to fire all 331 of them, saying that they had violated a law that prohibited state employees from striking.
Even when informed of the threat, the teachers voted 363-2 to remain off the job. It was a decision that would cost two standout track stars a shot at WPIAL and PIAA gold, and the high school baseball team a chance to claim a section crown.
Senior Ulysses “Butch” Walker was considered a lock to win a WPIAL title in the triple jump that spring. As a junior in 1969, he had uncorked a leap of 48 feet 2 inches, which still stands today as the WPIAL Class AAA record. Walker had qualified for the 1970 WPIAL Finals in the long, triple and high jumps, and was accompanied to the meet at Shaler High School by teammate Jim Marcantino — who had qualified in the long and triple jumps — and head coach Mike Sebastian.
Except Sebastian wasn’t a coach; at least, not in the eyes of the WPIAL.
Sebastian was one of the 331 teachers who had been fired by the New Castle Area School District. The WPIAL invoked a PIAA rule that athletes competing at meets must be accompanied by a “professional employee” of the school. Sebastian, officials said, no longer qualified.
Moreover, Walker, Marcantino and Sebastian weren’t informed of the decision until after they’d already arrived at Shaler to compete.
Walker passed away in 2018, but Marcantino still recalls the disappointment of that day.
“We went there and we were real excited,” he said. “We went in and I got ready to jump, and they came up and said, ‘You’re not allowed to participate.’ It got back to Butch, and we were just walking around the pits all day.
“Different coaches were trying to talk to the directors about maybe letting us jump and then, if they needed to, they could disqualify us later. That didn’t work.”
Marcantino said that the meet director tried to reach the head of the WPIAL, but apparently was unable to do so.
Sam Flora, now New Castle’s athletic director, was a track teammate of Walker’s and Marcantino’s. Though he did not qualify for the WPIAL Finals, the news that Walker and Marcantino had been turned away “was pretty devastating to us.”
“Without a doubt, barring injury or fouls in the triple jump and the other two events, (Walker) probably would have been the state champion, and Jim would have been right behind him,” Flora said.
And as for Walker’s still-standing WPIAL mark set as a junior, “That would have been easily broken in the state,” Flora said. “He’d have broken any record. I don’t think anyone was even close to him back in those days.”
Ron Plano, a longtime New Castle High football coach and one of the striking 1970 teachers, was coaching track as well in 1969 when Walker posted his record 48-2 leap at Mount Lebanon.
“It would have been further, but their pit down there had concrete around it,” Plano said. “I asked, ‘Could you put some tape down to move back the start from where you jump, because we got a kid who can jump.’ The guy says, ‘Yeah, right,’ and he didn’t do it.
“On Butchie’s first jump, he hit the concrete part — which was 50 feet away — with his spikes and he fell back, and they measured from where he’d fallen back. But that was actually probably a 49-foot, 6-inch jump. After that, they moved the tape back, but he said he wasn’t going to triple jump any more, he was going to concentrate on the long jump.”
And had Walker been allowed to compete as a senior, Plano went on, “he’d probably have qualified (for state) in the high jump as well, because he used to jump 6-6 or 6-7.”
“And he was only 5-7,” Marcantino noted. “He was fantastic.”
Ironically, a 2020 senior appeared set this month to break Walker’s 51-year-old triple jump record, but he, too, was unable to compete in the WPIAL Championships. The meet was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns. Cam Mbalo had won the indoor state triple jump by leaping 48 feet, 1½ inches and — wait for it — he was from Shaler.
A second casualty of the 1970 teachers strike was the New Castle High baseball team. The Don Ross-coached Red Hurricane was in second place, one game back of section-leading Ambridge, when it, too, was prohibited from competing. The team ended up having to forfeit three of its last four games and finished well off the pace.
The third wound inflicted by WPIAL policy came in a different school year, but in the same calendar year.
The Red Hurricane football team of 1970 claimed the Midwestern Conference title and is generally regarded as one of the best — if not THE best — in the program’s storied history.
The team finished 10-0 and outscored its opponents 337-36, with 21 of those latter points put up by Beaver Falls in a 50-21 New Castle victory.
The 1970 ‘Canes, though, were barred from playing for a WPIAL championship because at the time, the organization determined its title-game participants by using the Gardner Points System, rather than on-field competition. When the math was done, Mount Lebanon and Kiski Area finished 1 and 2, and played for the crown. New Castle, at No. 3, could only watch from the stands.
Prior to his graduation, Flora had played alongside many of the players who comprised that 1970 team.
“A lot of us rode down and watched that championship game,” he said. “We would have beaten either of those teams by three or four touchdowns. That’s how sad it was.”
The silver lining, former New Castle News editor and sports editor Bob Vosburg wrote in his book “Scooter’s Days … And Other Days” was that the WPIAL “began the wheels moving at long last toward finding another method of determining champions, and devised the on-field playoff system that is in effect today.”
That, of course, came too late to be of benefit to the 1970 New Castle High football team, just as the May 25 resolution of the teachers strike was of no help to Walker, Marcantino or the school’s baseball team.
“It just wasn’t a good year,” Flora observed, “for the sports programs at New Castle High School.”
