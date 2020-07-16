Runners, take your mark and now you can remove your mask.
A strong turnout showed up on a warm Wednesday evening for the 20th annual Kalajainen Klassic 5K run.
While many professional and recreational races across the country have been slowed due to COVID-19, the race went off without a hitch around Cascade Park.
At the starting line, runners stood on chalk xs in the parking lot and were required to wear masks up until the start of the race.
A total of 142 runners were listed as having finished the race.
The race is held in memory of Joann Kalajainen, who lost her life to cancer in April 2001.
Proceeds from the event benefit the American Cancer Society.
Due to social distancing, no awards ceremony was held after the race, which looped around the park and finished near the bocce courts.
The overall winner was Heath Piper of Fredericktown, Pa., in 19:29.47.
Ty Reeher and Aaron Titus, no hometowns listed, were second and third in times of 19:38.6 and 20:26.73, respectively.
Noah Burchett of New Castle was fourth at 20:37.49, followed by Angela Taylor of Mercer at 20:37.49, Jason Smith of Wexford at 20:46.15, Douglas Basinski of Pittsburgh at 20:49.58, Carter Williams of Sandy Lake at 20:52.62, Sabrina McClain of Enon Valley at 21:14.82, Ron Liscio Jr. of Pittsburgh at 21:23.97, Bobby Dicks of New Castle at 21:31.91, Natalie Lape of New Castle at 21:53.23, Jason Leech of Cadiz, Ohio, at 22:04.84, James Clark of Cranesville, Pa., at 22:24.73 and Andrew Daugherty of Slippery Rock at 22:26.48.
Other Lawrence County finishers in the Top 25 were Logan Parsons of Volant, 17th at 22:42.21; Justin Johns of New Castle, 21st at 23:04.35; Zachary Chrobak of New Castle, 22nd at 23:05.56; Evelyn McClain of Enon Valley, 23rd at 23:23.73; and Nadia Lape of New Castle, 24th in 23:27.73.
