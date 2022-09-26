Three local golfers will compete for a WPIAL championship next week.
Neshannock High’s Max Vitale and Matt Morelli, along with Mohawk’s Jay Wrona, advanced to the WPIAL Championship next Monday.
Vitale, Morelli and Wrona all shot an 83 in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Qualifier on Monday, which was held at Hannahstown Country Club in Greensburg.
The top 36 golfers in the qualifier advanced to the district title meet, which will be held Monday at Oakmont Country Club.
Volleyball
Lady Greyhounds prevail
Alexis Boyer registered 17 assists and seven digs to lead Wilmington to a 27-25 25-13 25-15 District 10, nonregion road victory over Portersville Christian.
Paije Peterson posted three kills, 18 passes and six points for the Lady Greyhounds (3-6), while Jenna Whiting and Maelee Whiting added five passes and four digs. Maelee Whiting contributed five kills and four digs.
Loghan Kollar collected 18 passes and three points for the victors, while Makenna Black delivered four kills, seven passes and 19 points. Myah Chimiak contributed seven passes, five digs and five points, Kara Hines handed out three passes and three kills, Lettie Mahle notched six passes and four points, while Chloe Krarup tallied four digs.
Wilmington won the JV match, 25-19, 13-25, 17-15.
Mohawk wins
The Lady Warriors swept Aliquippa in a nonsection tilt, 25-16, 25-0, 25-12.
Estelle Winck scored 25 points in a row for a shutout in the second set and contributed 14 aces for Mohawk. Deyani Revis and Dominique Walko both produced six digs, Audrey Magno posted 10 digs and five kills and Jenna Barth supplied 11 points and four aces.
Mohawk’s junior varsity team also picked up a win after two sets 25-11, 25-20.
Mohawk’s Malayna McBride led the junior varsity team with three digs and three kills while Sara Hampson served three aces.
Union holds on
The Lady Scots went the distance to defeat Ellwood City Lincoln 25-13, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9, in nonsection action.
Elise Booker slammed 23 kills and had 33 digs to lead Union (8-0). Ella Casalandra helped out with 28 assists and three kills while Isabell King produced 13 digs and six assists for the Lady Scots.
Union’s Zoe Lepri notched seven kills and six digs, Maddie Mangelli had 10 digs of her own and three kills and Kelly Cleaver produced seven kills, five blocks and 10 digs.
Ellwood City’s junior varsity team grabbed the win over Union 26-24, 25-21.
Lady Spartans sweep
Laurel won all three games against visiting Riverside in a Section 1-2A matchup.
No other information was provided.
Boys soccer
Wilmington rolls
Joe Saterlee scored three goals to propel the Greyhounds to a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-1A road win over Sharpsville.
Colin Hill was next with a goal and two assists for Wilmington, while Daniel Miller added a goal.
Matthew Pusateri and Beckett Miller handed out one assist apiece for the winners.
Skyler Sloan made three saves to preserve the shutout.
Girls soccer
Mohawk wins
Lexi Brown, Madisyn Cole and Alexa Kadilak netted one goal each to pace the Lady Warriors to a 3-1 Section 3-1A home win over Riverside.
It’s the fifth consecutive win for Mohawk (5-1 section, 7-4 overall).
Girls tennis
Neshannock falls
The Lady Lancers dropped a Section 4-2A match to Sewickley Academy at Pearson Park, 5-0.
Neshannock completed the team portion of its season at 4-4.
“I can’t say enough about how these girls improved throughout the season,” Lady Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. “I graduate one senior from this team. I know the girls will build on this and carry it into next season.”
Neshannock will compete in the Section 4-2A doubles tournament on Wednesday at Blackhawk High School.
Following are the results:
SEWICKLEY ACADEMY 5, NESHANNOCK 0
SINGLES
1. Ashley Close (SA) def. Elena Noga 6-0, 6-0.
2. Kirsten Close (SA) def. Lindsey Urban 6-0, 6-0.
3. Rayna Thakkar (SA) def. Chloe Maalouf 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Anjali Shah/Gwyn Belt (SA) def. Alexa Ong/Jules Medure 6-0, 6-0.
2. Maria Silvaggio/Maria Sirianni (SA) def. Kate Daugherty/Kat Venasco 6-0, 6-0.
