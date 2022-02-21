James A. Harding Jr., 86, of Edinburg passed away the evening of Feb. 18, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Farrell. Born on Aug. 23, 1935, in Wampum, he was the son of the late James A. and Alice R. (Kumrow) Harding. On Sept. 28, 1963, he married his beloved wife of 44 years, Dorothy J. (Mc…