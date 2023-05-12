(EDITOR’S NOTE: All records included below were obtained from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Any record not matching up with an actual record for a team are a result of a game or games not being reported).
Six Lawrence County softball schools learned their WPIAL playoff assignments Thursday.
Three area schools — Neshannock, Mohawk and Union — enter the district playoffs as a section champion. The Lady Lancers and Lady Scots won their respective leagues outright. The Lady Warriors shared their title with Central Valley and Hopewell.
Neshannock (Class 1A) and Union (Class 2A) both earned top seeds in their respective classification.
Neshannock carries a 42-game winning streak into the WPIAL playoffs. The Lady Lancers are the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion. Their last loss was a 1-0 setback to Ligonier Valley in the 2021 WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals.
Neshannock (16-0) will oppose the survivor of the Burgettstown-Apollo-Ridge matchup on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Lancers won the Section 1 crown with a 12-0 mark.
Neshannock blanked eight opponents and allowed just 14 runs.
Union (14-3) picked up a bye in Class 1A and will take on the victor of the Carlynton-Jennette contest on Thursday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Scots cruised to the Section 1 crown with a 12-0 mark.
Mohawk (11-4) earned the fifth seed in Class 3A and will battle 12th-seeded South Park (11-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny. The Lady Warriors compiled a 7-3 league ledger.
Laurel (14-2) took second in Section 1-2A with a 10-2 section mark and 13-2 overall. The Lady Spartans scored five of the runs surrendered by Neshannock pitching.
Laurel secured the No. 2 seed in Class 2A and will await the winner of the Riverside-Fort Cherry matchup on Thursday at a time and site to be determined.
This year, Laurel and Neshannock are on opposite sides of the bracket. Last year, the teams were on the same side of the bracket and met in the district semifinals.
Ellwood City Lincoln fashioned a 6-4 mark in Section 2-3A play and 11-5 overall. The Lady Wolverines finished fourth in the league.
Ellwood City is the 10 seed and will square off against seventh-seeded Yough (9-4) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny.
Shenango secured the 11 seed in Class 2A and will meet sixth-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-3) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny.
The Lady Wildcats posted a 6-6 record in Section 1 action and 7-8 overall.
New Castle (1-9, 4-13) was the lone Lawrence County school to miss the WPIAL playoffs.
A total of 75 WPIAL softball teams across six classifications qualified for the playoffs.
The WPIAL championship softball games are scheduled to be played May 31 and June 1 at PennWest University, California.
