A total of 17 Lawrence County high school boys golfers are moving on.
Golfers from around the county competed in the WPIAL Section 5-2A boys individual qualifier Monday. The event was held at Delmar Golf Course.
Golfers needed to shot at least a 14-over 86 to move on. The qualifiers will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championships on Sept. 25.
Shenango High's Joe Campoli placed first with an even-par 72 and Ellwood City Lincoln's Jordan Keller took second with a one-over 73.
Neshannock's Matt Morelli and the Wolverines' Mitchell Covert shared third place, each with a 74. Laurel's Eli Bintrim and Neshannock's Rocco Bautti tied for fifth, each with a 75.
Mohawk teammates Jay Wrona and Josh Wilkins both fired a 76 to tie for seventh. The Warriors' Mason Hopper, along with Neshannock's Max Vitale and Union's Rocco Galmarini all shared ninth place with a 77.
Keigan Hopper (Mohawk) fired a 78, Shenango's Gavin Bruce notched a 79, while Carson Cappello (Ellwood City) and Drew Wrona (Mohawk) both shot an 83.
Union's Jalen Peace notched an 84 for 17th place and Ellwood City's Jaxon Rozanski recorded an 85 for 19th.
Wilmington wins
Santino Toscano shot a 35 to propel the Greyhounds to a 165-176 win over Jamestown on the par-36 front nine at Tanglewood.
Kaitlyn Hoover was next for the Greyhounds with a 37 and Cody Anderson added a 46. Isaac Ealy scored a 47.
Toscano, Kaitlyn Hoover and Lindsey also have qualified for the District 10 Individual Championships, which will be held at Meadville Country Club next month.
Girls soccer
Mohawk prevails
Elizabeth Whippo scored three goals to lift the Lady Warriors to a Section 3-1A home win over South Side Beaver.
Audrey Whippo scored two goals for Mohawk (1-3, 3-3) and Taylor Logan added a tally.
Girls tennis
Lady Lancers prevail
Neshannock posted a 4-1 Section 4-2A win over Ellwood City Lincoln at Pearson Park.
Elena Noga (No. 2) and Chloe Maalouf (No. 3) picked up singles wins for the Lady Lancers (3-2, 4-2).
The doubles tandems of Alexa Ong/Juliana Medure (No. 1) and Kate Daugherty/Giada Cappabianco (No. 2) also prevailed.
Kailyn Hamilton scored the lone win for the Lady Wolverines (1-5, 2-5) at No. 1 singles.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 4, ELLWOOD CITY 1
SINGLES
1. Kailyn Hamilton (EC) def. Lindsey Urban 6-2, 6-2.
2. Elena Noga (N) def. Tessa Folino 6-1, 6-0.
3. Chloe Maalouf (N) def. Sophia Agnew 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Alexa Ong/Juliana Medure (N) def. Lacey Kennedy/Mia Meredith 6-4, 7-5.
2. Kate Daugherty/Giada Cappabianco (N) def. Kiley Leviere/Meredith McCommons 6-1, 6-1.
Volleyball
Wilmington loses
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-21, 25-22, 29-31, 26-24 District 10, nonregion home match to Farrell.
Loghan Kollar recorded 27 receptions, 26 digs, nine points and four kills for Wilmington (2-4), while Jenna Whiting added 22 digs, 22 assists, seven points and six aces.
Charlie Black scooped up 20 digs with 10 receptions for the hosts and Makenna Black added 11 receptions, nine kills, eight points, seven digs and four aces. Lettie Mahle delivered 11 digs, eight kills, eight points and five blocks. Kayah Brewer notched five blocks.
Kyla Baney contributed four receptions and kills for the Lady Greyhounds, while Macy Gardner blocked three shots. Olivia Hendrickson chipped in three kills and three digs.
Wilmington won the JV match, 25-27, 25-16, 15-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.