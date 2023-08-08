C. Drake & Co. Lawncare
Course: Green Meadows, front nine. Low gross: Connor Hogue 38, Mike Crute 39, Bill Sonntag 40, Jason Burkes 40, Don Harlan 40. Low net: Mike Dudich 28, Seth Allison 30, Gary Kerr 30, Jeff Polick 31, Mike King 31, Mike Horrell 31. Leaders: Flight 1 — Connor Hogue 72.5; Flight 2 — Jack Sones and Gid Miller 68.5; Flight 3 — Brian Fedrizzi 77.5; Flight 4 — Mike Conley 73.5; Flight 5 — Dave Stanford 79.
C. Drake & Co. Lawncare
Course: Green Meadows, back nine. Low gross: Dave Williams 37, Mike Crute 39, Connor Hogue 40, Cody Crawford 41, Andy Dugan 41, Zak Horrell 41. Low net: Butch Ensco 28, Mike King 29, Jeff Polick 30, Zak Horrell 31, Steve Zepplin 31.
Leaders: Flight 1 — Andy Dugan 80.5; Flight 2 — Torrey Burkes 73; Flight 3 — Brian Fedrizzi 84; Flight 4 — Mike King 82; Flight 5 — Gary Kerr 85.5.
