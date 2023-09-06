Afternoon Seniors Mixed
Men’s game: Dave Robson 244. Series: Ray Cebula 626. Average: Cebula 208. Women’s game: Gloria Smith 223. Series: Smith 574. Average: Smith 191. Leader: Buick.
Challenges
Men’s game: David Steele 224. Series: Steele 591. Average: Steele 197. Women’s game: Jane Moose 201. Series: Moose 520. Average: Moose 173. Leader: Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.