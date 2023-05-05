NEW CASTLE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
MEN'S 4-ON-4 RESULTS
Zona Sports (OT) 105
Team T'Vonn (OT) 103
ZONA: Kevin Zona 40 (8 3's), Theo Ovaska 33, John Riot 16, Brian Garrett 16
T'VONN: Roscoe Savage 39 (8 3's), Braylon Thomas 32, Greg Respress 17, T'Vonn Parchman 15
(NOTE: Kevin Zona's Go-Ahead Bucket with 10 Seconds remaining in OT)
Team Sky'Ler 111
Farrell 87
SKY'LER: Sky'Ler Thomas 47, Isaiah Boice 38 (6 3's), Jayden Wynn 16, Donte Calhoun 10
FARRELL: Brandon Johnson 32, Jaronte Robinson 17, Dominique Grannison 16, Damien Grannison 12, Dante Wallace 10
Team K'Von 149
Mahoning Valley 96
K'VON: Trent Kimbrough 59 (19 3's), Cahmari Perkins 48 (5 3's), K'Von Huddleston 32, Tenique Booker 10
MV: Corey McElroy 31 (5 3's), Kevin Thomas 29, Matt Christy 17, Joe Cox 17
Team T'Vonn 98
Team Wallace 97
T'VONN: Theo Ovaska 27, Braylon Thomas 25, Roscoe Savage 24 (6 3's), Trent Kimbrough 22 (5 3's)
WALLACE: Nick Wallace 34, Cam Dean 23, Daylin Wood 22, Adam Sipe 18
Team K'Von 94
Team Leonard 85
K'VON: K'Von Huddleston 33, Tenique Booker 28, Lorenzo Edwards 23, Trent Kimbrough 10
LEONARD: Leonard Eggleston 34, Justin Eggleston 28, Mike Eggleston 12
Zona Sports 111
Mahoning Valley 70
ZONA: Theo Ovaska 44, Kevin Zona 35 (6 3's), John Riot 17, Doug Butch 15
MV: Corey McElroy 20, Matt Christy 20, Joe Cox 15, Kevin Thomas 15
