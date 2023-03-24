HERSHEY — Meleek Thomas helped guide the Lincoln Park boys basketball team to a state championship Thursday.
Thomas broke a tie with a floater in the waning moments to lead the Leopards to a 62-58 PIAA Class 4A win over Neumann-Goretti in the championship game at the GIANT Center.
The Saints had two chances to tie te game, but both attempts rolled off the rim and Lincoln Park survived.
Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings rebounded the second errant shot and was fouled with just five-tenths of a second left. He made both free throws to end the scoring.
Lincoln Park finished the season at 30-1. Neumann-Goretti is 27-3.
Cummings, a Pitt recruit, netted a team-best 25 points and Thomas tallied 22.
The Saints’ Robert Wright, a Baylor recruit, scored a game-high 27 points.
