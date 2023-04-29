Ryan Liederbach reached the winner’s circle again Sunday.
Liederbach won the 21st Annual Mickey Michalojko Memorial Scratch Bowling Tournament, which was held at Colonial Lanes. It’s Liederbach’s second Michalojko Memorial Scratch Bowling Tournament championship.
The Northfield, Ohio native took top honors in this year’s tournament that matched several of the best bowlers from four states competing for a guaranteed first prize of $1,800.
After Liederbach defeated several opponents in the early grueling playoffs, he had his hands full with the other finalist in the two-game total pin fall championship round. Liederbach finished in a tie with longtime participant, R.J. Alman of Murrysville. However, Liederbach was able to best the veteran bowler in a 9th/10th from rolloff by just a single pin to take the title.
Joe Hostetler of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio placed third, while two-time champion, Bucky Buchanan of Mercer came in fourth. Local New Castle participants included Mike Stone, Glenn Karsnak, Aaron Gall, Tyler Edgington, Mike Magusiak and Trent Pektas.
Pizza Joe’s was the main sponsor of the event. Proceeds and additional sponsorship moneys raised via local businesses will go toward the scholarship fund in Mickey Michalojko’s name. A total of $2,000 in scholarship money was distributed this year to local area junior bowlers, bringing the total of scholarship money awarded to over $32,000!
