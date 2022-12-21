Shenango High’s Kyle Lenhart inked his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to join James Madison University on the gridiron.
“It was a very long process for Kyle and many, many schools showed interest. This goes back almost probably over a year ago is when the process started for him. He narrowed it down to James Madison,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “The process took well over a year. It was a very good fit for him and he felt comfortable. James Madison University has a very strong program right now. It’s very well deserved and not a real shock based in the field of what he did.”
James Madison University is a Division I Football Bowl Subdivision as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. There were a couple of things that sold Lenhart on choosing James Madison University while visiting.
“They had good coaches. Since I committed, I thought they were going to win (the Division championship) and they did and their food was good. Wherever they get the food on campus it was phenomenal,” Lenhart said. “It was good. It was my second time going to the campus but I met the coaches again. They were pretty cool. I met a lot of players and they made me feel like I fit in there. I saw a game there too. They didn’t win but it was a good experience.”
Lenhart will be playing as an offensive lineman for the Dukes.
“I think I’m just a solid player all around; pretty physical,” Lenhart said. “Hopefully I can be accountable.”
“I think he could probably play either side of the ball. Offensively is where they see him fitting in in that program at the next level,” Graham said. “He’s a player that goes until the whistle and finishes the play with maximum effort each time the ball snaps. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him be on the field relatively soon.”
Lenhart said he is leaning toward majoring in business but is not fully decided as of yet.
“These are things that don’t happen all the time. A lot of very good athletes have a hurdle to overcome when it comes to academics,” Graham said. “Based on what Kyle’s done these last four years in the classroom it presented an opportunity to have smorgasbord of opportunities to choose from.”
