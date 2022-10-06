Kyle Lenhart is one of six Shenango High seniors and he is also one of two starting on the line.
The 6-foot-4 offensive tackle and defensive end helped pick up the Wildcats’ first season win against Northgate, 75-19, in a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference game on Friday.
“It’s a fairly new line. It’s just me and another senior (Austin Bintrim), who’s starting that played last year,” Lenhart said. “We don’t really talk too much other than we make our calls when we need be and we all get excited for each other whenever we get big plays and stuff like that.”
Lenhart said finally breaking through for a win was fun.
“We did pretty well I think. Definitely a step in the right direction,” Lenhart said. “Obviously, they weren’t the best team but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”
For his efforts, Lenhart was named Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“Kyle is a player of few words, doesn’t say much but really performs well and lets his actions speak pretty loudly,” said Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said, adding the coaching staff calls plays to be run to Lenhart’s size because of his ability. “He’s definitely a player other teams have to prepare for and he’s been doing it for four years.”
“He’s more than happy to take on that burden of being the guy that, ‘Hey, he leads the line. As he goes, we go.’ So far this year, he’s executed very well, gives 100 percent every snap of the ball, both sides of the ball, offense and defense. He’s a man of few words, but he definitely lets his actions speak for himself.”
A son of John Lenhart and Sara Weingartner, the senior lineman has been playing football since the third grade.
“I was always a bigger kid so I was put on the line,” Lenhart said. “I played linebacker one year. It was fun. I’d like to do it again, but I’m on the line, that’s what it is.”
Lenhart said he prefers playing on the offensive line, but Graham said Lenhart is forced to play both sides of the ball because of Shenango’s roster size.
“He does them both very well,” Graham said. “We could tell him he’s going to run the ball or run out for a pass and he’d be willing to do anything. He’s the ultimate team player.”
Anything the coaching staff asks, Lenhart does.
“I just think the way he plays the game, I’ll always remember him,” Graham said. “He’s probably one of the best football players I’ve coached in the last five years. He’s just very aggressive and he has the mentality to play football. I couldn’t see him being a golfer. He’s a football player and a very athletic and gifted football player.”
Lenhart said the seniors on Shenango’s (1-2 section, 1-5 overall) roster have accumulated a lot of playing time over the years.
“We’ve always been playing with the class above us,” Lenhart said. “We lost seniors last year, they all graduated so it’s like a whole new group of people. We’re kind of trying to lead the way. Hopefully with that win last week we get a step in the right direction and we start to get some momentum into playoffs.”
What makes a good lineman according to Lenhart?
“Doing the job; getting it done.” Lenhart said.
Lenhart said the running and passing game have gotten going for Shenango.
“We just have to keep getting better,” he said. “Everyone needs to execute. When one guy messes up the play’s done. Everyone’s got to do their job on the play.”
With such a young roster, Lenhart said that, “We’re definitely learning our way but it’s definitely getting there,” about the offensive and defensive line becoming cohesive.
Lenhart also plays basketball for Shenango and is committed to playing football next year at James Madison University.
“Just in general, for the season, he’s a guy that goes until the whistle blows,” Graham said. “He doesn’t stop. The motor doesn’t slow down with him. He finishes plays whether we’re up by seven points or down by 30. That ball snaps, he’s on attack mode and finishing the play.”
