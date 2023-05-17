The 2023 WPIAL Class 2A and 3A track and field individual championships are set to begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Slippery Rock University.
Ellwood City Lincoln High, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Shenango and Union boys and girls will represent Lawrence County and compete at the 2A level while New Castle will be in the 3A classification.
Laurel’s Tori Atkins, a sophomore, is looking to defend her 2022 titles. Last year, Atkins took first place the 400 in 57.34 and then went on to win the 200 dash in 26.63.
Atkins has been on a tear through previous championship meets this season. At the MAC Championship, Atkins took first in the 100, 200, 400 meter race and the 4x100 relay race and was named track and overall MVP.
The sophomore standout followed that up by winning all four events again at the Tri-County Championship. She took co-track and co-overall MVP honors as well.
Last year, Ellwood City’s Delaney Sturgeon was the lone standout after taking silver in the high jump at 5-0.
Shenango’s Will Patton and Emma Callahan set WPIAL championship records last year in the discus and shot put events, respectively. Patton had a distance of 171-02 and Callahan recorded a distance of 50-08.
Patton and Callahan graduated last year and other competitors for Shenango throwing are looking to shine.
Callahan’s younger sister, Rachel Callahan, earned silver in a three-way pole vault tie with a mark of 9-6 last season.
The Shenango boys track and field team was the lone Lawrence County competitors in the WPIAL Class 2A team championship and their throwers dominated their respective events and are looking for more first places to capture. Shenango’s Michael Othites, a senior, took first place in the discus event with a throw of 155-05 while Andrew Demko, a senior, placed first in the shot put (45-09.5) event and Colton Fedrizzi, a junior, won the javelin (143-07).
Wilmington will compete in the District 10 track and field championship on Saturday at SRU.
