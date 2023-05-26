Multiple Lawrence County track and field competitors hit the road on Thursday to travel to Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium to compete in the PIAA Class 2A and 3A individual championships. The championships will be held on Friday and Saturday.
Leading the pack from Lawrence County are four individuals — Laurel High’s Tori Atkins and Brady Cooper, New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner and Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach.
Atkins took gold in the 200 and 400 meter races with times of 24.89 and 57.28, respectively, in the the District 7, Class 2A championship. The sophomore will be looking to add more hardware to her collection of WPIAL gold.
Although Atkins also qualified for the 100 meter race after winning silver, Laurel coach Alexandra Rice said that Atkins will not compete in it so she can remain focused on the 200 and 400. She will also compete alongside relay partners Regan Atkins, Joselynn Fortuna and Maddy Harding in the 4x100 relay at the state meet.
Cooper, a senior thrower for Laurel, captured first place in the discus event with a toss of 160-11 at the WPIAL Class 2A championship to punch his ticket to Shippensburg University.
In the District 7, Class 3A championship, New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner seized gold in the 100 meter race with a time of 10.70. Gardner was a member of New Castle’s 4x100 relay team that took silver at the championship.
The sophomore standout, Nate McKnight, Tyler Leekins and Kyrell Harris will compete in the 4x100 relay at the state meet. Gardner also qualified for the long jump event at the District 7 championship.
Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach won gold in the pole vault event at the District 10, Class 2A individual championship. The senior posted a height of 14-6 in the event to walk away with first place and a ticket punched to the state meet.
The following Lawrence County High Schools will also have these competitors who qualified and will compete at the state meet:
Ellwood City: Nick Franitti (110 hurdles), Delaney Sturgeon (high jump) and the 4x800 relay team of Colten Crizer, Bradley Custer, Drew Steffler and Nick Wise.
Laurel: Ryan DiMuccio (javelin and shot put), Regan Atkins (javelin), Johnna Hill (javelin) and Maddy Harding (pole vault).
Mohawk: Jaxon Schoedel (1,600 and 3,200 race), Tristan Mort (shot put) and Avery Sun (pole vault).
Neshannock: Mark Daugherty (triple jump), Ava Koski (high jump) and Aaralyn Nogay (triple jump).
Shenango: Michael Othites (discus and shot put), Andrew Demko (discus and shot put), Sara Roe (long jump and triple jump), Rachel Callahan (pole vault and discus), Maria Bryant (discus and shot put) and Zoe Bupp (discus).
Wilmington: Maya Jeckavitch (200 race).
