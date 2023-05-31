Several Lawrence County track and field athletes were able to bring home hardware from the PIAA Class 2A individual championship at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. The event was held on Friday and Saturday.
Laurel High’s Tori Atkins and Brady Cooper captured silver in the 400 meter race and the discus event, respectively, while Neshannock’s Ava Koski took silver in the high jump event.
Mohawk’s Jaxon Schoedel seized bronze in the 3,200 race while Shenango’s Michael Othites won a bronze medal of his own in the discus event.
For their efforts, Atkins, Cooper, Koski, Schoedel and Othites were named Lawrence County Co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Tori Atkins
Atkins qualified for the 400 meter race in the preliminaries on Friday and ended up with silver in the finals on Saturday. The sophomore took second place with a time of 56.41.
“There was a lot of nerves the day of prelims,” Laurel coach Alexandra Rice said. “But, I really think the adrenaline paid off positively, as she took second in the 400.”
Rice has previously mentioned watching Atkins compete in the 400 meter race is one of her favorite things to watch on the track.
“The way Tori attacks the 400 is quite impressive,” Rice said. “It’s such a hard event to run but the way she runs it works for her. She breaks up the event more into two 200s. We try to set goals for each one to stay on track and get the time she’s going for overall.”
The sophomore also competes in basketball and track and field for Laurel.
“As most already know, there are so many benefits to being a multi-sport athlete,” Rice said. “Tori is really benefiting from being in sports all-year round because it’s providing her with cross training and mental toughness that has very obviously paid off and helped her on the track.”
What does the future hold for the sophomore standout, according to Rice?
“Next year, I think we’ll focus more on building endurance with mid distance-focused workouts,” Rice said. “As far as goals, I’m sure one of her end goals is to take gold at states next year in the 400.”
Brady Cooper
Cooper capped off his senior season with silver in the Class 2A discus event on Friday. The senior won silver with a throw of 167-8.
“It’s so rewarding to see his hard work go with that big reward at the end,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “To be able to perform at the highest level at the biggest stage — it’s a great feeling as a coach, as a dad and as a spectator. The judge said that was one of the best discus competitions there were. In order to be second in that with that type of talent on that type of day — it was awesome to watch.”
Brady Cooper had been constantly preparing to compete in the discus event since the end of his junior season.
“As soon as the season was over last year he started throwing. He threw through summer, before football practice, on weekends,” Brian Cooper said. “He really kept at it all year long. The only little break was in the winter months, but if it was nice he was out throwing. He worked hard not only on that but working on getting stronger, bigger and being able to compete.”
Brian Cooper commented on the senior thrower’s leadership qualities and what he brought to Laurel’s track and field team.
“I always say the best leaders are shown by doing not just what they say. He demonstrated what it takes to be successful. He also worked hard with the younger kids,” Brian Cooper said. “I can’t be everywhere at once and there would be times I’d send him (in my place) with the discus throwers. He was a great leader in showing what it took and how to improve as well. It didn’t matter if they were 7th or 11th graders, the kids respected him. He was sincere about how we he went about it.”
Brady Cooper, with his throw over 160 feet in the state meet, qualified for the nationals meet in North Carolina. Brian Cooper said they are still kicking around the idea of attending.
“He’s still going to try and walk on at Penn State. He’s definitely going to Penn State main campus and majoring in business. From there, we’ll see how the chips lie,” Brian Cooper said. “Now that he’s earned that right (for the nationals), we’re kicking it around. He qualified for the Penn-Ohio game and that meet will fall right there. It’s a busy time of the year, but I’m enjoying it. To see him grow as the person and athlete he has has become is awesome to watch.”
Ava Koski
Koski journeyed to the state meet last year and only improved on her first visit this year. The sophomore captured silver in the high jump event with a height of 5-5 on Friday.
“Last year as a freshman, at the WPIAL meet, when she qualified for states she was super excited. We went into that state meet; it could’ve gone anyway. She ended up on the podium and medaled and that sparked motivation in getting back here and improving,” Neshannock coach Adam Held said. “She participated in the indoor season more so than any athlete we ever had. It really showed because she ended up getting 5-3 in the indoor season which was a personal best prior to the outdoor season. At the Keystone Invitational, she went 5-3-and-a-half and continued to work hard. I would be neglectful in not saying that our jump coach Ed Frye really put in the time with her. Not that he doesn’t with every athlete.
“She was willing to come at odd times and work extra. Shes big into dance and ballet as well. There were times her practices were different times from anyone else’s. Those kids that want to be there and want to do the extra work and be great at something they’re easy to work with. You don’t have to fight a kid like Ava to come to practice and work hard. Those are the kids you want to coach.”
Koski was close to becoming the only Lawrence County athlete to return home with gold.
“It came down to when they missed. Both girls had a couple of misses along the way. It happened to be Ava’s was, I believe, at 5 foot,” Held said. “The other girl made it first attempt and that was the difference. They were tied identically the rest of the meet. Not taking anything away from the other girl. She did phenomenal. I’m really happy for (Ava), happy for her family, her coaching staff and our school district. She represented the Neshannock school district well.”
Being so close to the gold medal this year, Held said that, “I think that’s the next goal, right?” adding, “Keep working hard and keep getting stronger. She’s going to do the indoor season and she has some camps lined up. We’re hoping to get her at the summer strength camp at Black Bull Crossfit (in Union Township). Like anything, Ava was new on the scene. There’s going to be a new batch of freshman so you can’t relax. You have to keep improving.”
Jaxon Schoedel
Schoedel is a distance running machine and he made that known after winning bronze in the 3,200 race on Saturday. The sophomore standout posted a time of 9:15.66 in the race to walk away with third place.
“It was amazing. He had a little bit of a slow start, but had a good lap and got into a good position. I’ve said all year that physically he’s as good as anyone out there,” Mohawk coach Jared Stratton said. “It’s just dealing with that big-time environment. Once he got settled in that second or third lap, he was strong. At the end of the race, the two kids in front of him took off. They were seniors and bigger than him and they’ve been around a while. He held off the guys that came off behind him. It was 10 seconds better than his personal best.”
This was Schoedel’s first time competing in the individual state meet championship.
“Jaxon’s somebody who can talk. We talk daily. His locker’s right down the hall from my room and we call it our morning debriefing. He got up Saturday and you could tell he was nervous,” Stratton said. “We had a quick discussion. We’ve been saying it all year that he analyzes things a lot. I’ve just been trying to preach to him it really is just running around in a circle. You can’t overcomplicate it. During the year, I’m standing on the corner. I’m yelling out times for every lap and what to do. You can’t do that at the meet. You’re up in the stand with everyone else. As soon as you hit that track, you have to be singularly focused on what you’re doing. It was a hurdle he had to get over. Now, I still say the sky’s the limit.”
There’s no slowing down for Schoedel when it comes to competing in foot races.
“You can’t go a day where you’re not going to drive around and Jaxon’s going to be running. When the cross country season came in and I saw the times come up in cross country I was like, ‘Holy smokes, this is special,’” Statton said. “He passed out in the state cross country meet and we talked and made sure everything was fine. Snow, rain, whatever was going on...he wanted to run. He just works. He’s a runner. He just likes to run. He’s really easy to coach. He ran a 5K in Bessemer yesterday. Mike O’Lare sent me a text message and said, ‘Jaxon won the Java Jog.’”
What does the future hold for Schoedel, according to Stratton?
“I’ve been coaching track for 18 years and I have had a lot of good athletes over the years, but I never had a kid that’s just this singularly focused on running. I’ve had kids who joined track and are soccer or basketball players. This is Jaxon’s thing,” Stratton said. “He’s going to USA track and field national championships in Cleveland in June. He’s talking about what colleges he wants to go to. It’s now trying to keep him somewhat grounded. The better you get, the harder it gets. It’s going to take different types of work.
“I think he’s the best distance runner at Mohawk now. The question is where he’s going to end up in Lawrence County, in the state and all time. If he keeps his head on straight and continues to work like he does...I don’t know what he’s capable of. 9:15 as a sophomore or as a senior is amazing. Just knowing he has his goals — they’re big and they should be big. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
Michael Othites
Othites joined Cooper on the podium after taking bronze in the discus event. The senior had a toss of 167-5 to walk away with third place on Friday.
“Im very excited and proud for him,” Shenango coach Chris Vecenie said. “He’s an extremely hard working kid. He really put the time in starting as soon as last season ended. He had a big PR at the state meet that was almost eight feet. It’s great to see him peak at the biggest event of the year. I’m always happy when good things happen to good kids.”
As a senior leader for Shenango’s track and field team Vecenie said he couldn’t, “Say enough,” about Othities, adding, “It starts in the classroom. He’s one of the best students in the school. He ranks top five in his class. He’s a role model for all the younger kids there and on the track. He’s one of those first in; last out type of guys. He knows how to talk to the younger kids and encourage them. He had to wait behind some other good throwers. He told them to embrace the work and it will pay off. It’s something you value as a coach having a kid willing to say those things.”
Othites will continue throwing at the collegiate level.
“He is heading to PennWest University next year where he’s going to try and continue his throwing career down there while pursuing a degree in chemical engineering, I believe,” Vecenie said. “I think he’ll fit in nicely. I’m sure they’re excited about his performance this weekend. They’re going to be pleasantly surprised to see what a great worker and athlete he’ll be. He’s going to be a contributor for them sooner than later.”
