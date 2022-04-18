New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to all snow for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.