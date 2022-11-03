Lawrence County will send 13 runners to Saturday’s PIAA Class 1A and 2A Cross Country Championships at Hershey’s Parkview Cross Country Course.
The WPIAL runners qualified after placing in the top 20 individuals from non-qualifying teams last Thursday while Wilmington’s runners qualified on Saturday.
The following are the local competitors:
Ellwood City
Bradley Custer is the lone qualifier from Ellwood City after placing 28th with a time of 18:31 at the WPIAL 1A championship race.
Laurel
Aidan Mack and Valerie Hauser will be competing under the Laurel banner at the PIAA championship meet.
Mack placed 19th at 18:08 in the 1A championship race to qualify while Hauser took 28th place at 22:40 to secure a trip to Hershey.
“His preparation has been going well. He’s been working hard all week, working hard since the beginning of the season for Saturday,” Laurel coach Matt Lawhead said of Mack. “This is all new to him. He’s taking it in, he’s a little nervous but he’s excited to go down and show what he can do.”
Practice for Mack, a freshman, and Hauser, a sophomore, has been about staying focused and prepping for the course.
“She’s been working hard all week,” Lawhead said of Hauser. “We’ve been putting in some mileage; going over everything. She’s ready for this week.”
Lawhead said everyone is going to be dealing with the same weather conditions and that “we’re just going to have to be one of those runners that overcome the adversity.”
Laurel runners were denied a chance of competing at the state championship last year.
“This year was more focused on getting there,” Lawhead said. “We missed out on it last year and this year, to have a good year, we needed to make states because we barely missed it. This year we’re making states and it wouldn’t be a great season if we didn’t capitalize on a state trip.”
Mohawk
Mohawk produced the largest group of PIAA qualifiers at the WPIAL championship. Lillian McClain, Scott McConnell, Jaxon Schoedel and Ellie Whippo all qualified in the girls and boys WPIAL Class 1A races.
Schoedel paced all of the Lawrence County runners with a time of 16:50 to take second place while McConnell grabbed 16th at 18:04. Whippo led the girls team after placing 20th at 22:10 while McClain took 22nd in 22:13.
“The sad part is I was hoping I was to take a team to take a stab at that state title, but it just didn’t work out this year,” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said. “It’s kind of bittersweet. I wish my team would’ve made it but I’m glad those girls are there. It will be different without my team there.”
Preparation has been good, according to Bredl, while injuries are something the whole team has kept an eye out for the entire season.
“The girls are still hurting a little. Both of those girls have been hurting all season but it seems like what we have to deal with anymore,” Bredl said. “The boys are fine. The boys are working hard. They’re pretty anxious to get there and see what they can do.”
Practices have been winding down for Mohawk’s qualifiers. Now, the focus is on the weather change from 50 and 60 degrees to around the 70s and also the change of the race’s starting time.
“You think 70 is nice but at this point with the temperatures they’ve been running through, 60s or 50s, 70s are going to be on the warm side. Plus, I don’t know if they mentioned they bumped back the starting times two hours later,” Bredl said. “Normally, they start at nine o’clock in the morning. The girls will be good. You get around 11 o’clock you start to warm up. My boys will be running around 1:15 p.m., so they’re going to be hitting that in the middle of the day. Hydrating is going to be a big issue.”
Neshannock
Brendan Burns grabbed 10th place with a time of 17:41 in the Class 1A race to become the Lancer’s lone runner at the PIAA championship.
New Castle
Lucas Bradley will be the lone competitor for New Castle and also the lone competitor from Lawrence County in the PIAA Class 2A race.
“It’s gone well,” New Castle coach Jeff Shaftic said on preparation. “We’ve had some good days just getting ready both mentally and reloading physically. Obviously, running a WPIAL takes a lot out of you. It’s been going well, (Lucas) is confident, excited and I think he’s determined to run the best race he can.”
The main focus in Bradley’s training isn’t the course landscape or the other competitors but rather the mental aspect.
“What we’re focused on is getting out fast. We understand that’s a requirement here,” Shaftic said. “Everybody who earned the right to be there is a competitor and you won’t see them string out like they usually do. We’re really focused on that mental part of it — to be fast, relaxed and get out and not be over anxious and let the race unfold after the first mile mark.”
Shaftic said Bradley, and the whole boys team for that matter, have been great health wise. Weather will also play a factor in Bradley’s strategy.
“The weather is going to be like 72, 73 degrees and having to run after these cooler temperatures — that’s a shock to the system,” Shaftic said. “That will make a difference in a lot of the the strategies for the runners in the race. We’re jumping up 20, 24 degrees in temperature that’s a difference. We talked about being a little more reserved at the start and hopefully we can figure that out and get it right.”
Shenango
Connor Jeffcoat paced the Wildcats at the 1A race to grab 15th place at 18:02 to grab a spot in the state championship.
“We’ve kind of built up to where we ended up at WPIALs. We started at Hickory just kind of really prepping for the year and everything. It peaked at the right time at WPIAL finals,” Shenango coach Chris Thompson said. “(Connor) qualified last year in the 20s but this year he dropped. This week has just been about fine-tuning everything because you’re at the point where you are making sure you hone the skills you already have.
“With Connor, he’s a special runner. He’s only been running cross country since last year so he really only has a year, year and half of running under his belt. We’ve been focusing on the speed and maintaining getting stronger. He has the speed under his belt it was just about transition to run hills.”
Thompson said Jeffcoat has the capability to medal and is in great shape heading into Saturday’s meet.
Union
Kylie Fruehstorfer is the lone competitor for Union at the state meet. Fruehstorfer took 30th place at the WPIAL championship meet with a time of 22:54 to qualify.
Wilmington
Emma Mason and Tully Caiazzca will represent Wilmington in the Class 1A race on Saturday. Caiazza (17:17) and Mason (20:03) qualified after taking 11th and ninth place, respectively, at the District 10, Class 1A Cross Country Championship on Saturday.
Mason, a senior, is showing Tully, a freshman, the ropes as this is his first time attending a state championship.
“It’s been really great,” Wilmington coach Betsy Martin said on preparation. “It’s interesting because Emma is a senior so this is her last time at states and Tully is a freshman so it’s his first time. It’s been interesting watching those two train this week because it’s just the two them. It’s the veteran helping the novice get through the week. They’re great. Mentally, they’re strong, physically they’re both in great shape and have been taking care of themselves all season. They’re feeling great going into Saturday.”
Weather is also a lingering factor for Wilmington’s preparation.
“We were talking a lot today about the temperature going to be warm,” Martin said. “So just nutrition, hydrating, moving up to states on Saturday and making sure they take care of themselves and prepare for the heat and the hills and the turns.”
