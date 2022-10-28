CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Lawrence County cross country teams traveled to the WPIAL cross country championships on Thursday at Roadman Park located on Pennsylvania Western University’s campus.
No teams qualified for state, but several competitors from New Castle High, Union, Mohawk, Neshannock, Laurel, Shenango and Ellwood City Lincoln individually qualified.
The top four teams advance to the state championship meet, along with the top 20 individuals that aren’t a member of a qualifying team.
Following are the results:
New Castle
The New Castle boys and girls cross country teams competed in the WPIAL 2A and 3A races, respectively.
Lucas Bradley paced the Red Hurricane after placing 12th at 17:15.
“I think I did great, much better than last week, almost 20 seconds actually,” Bradley said. “I ran 17:33 last week and 17:15 today. I’m much more proud of myself.”
Bradley is the sole PIAA championship qualifier for New Castle.
“I’m really happy to qualify for states,” Bradley said. “This is my second year doing so. Three years ago, I would have but during COVID they took less people. I’m really excited. I hope I medal at states. I didn’t last year, I fell short but I’m really excited to extend the season by one week and have a chance at being a state medalist.”
Nik Kladitis (18:02) placed 39th, Ben Bryson (18:30) took 52nd, Nate Pitzer (18:43) grabbed 66th and Gavin Petrone (18:44) was next at 67th for the ‘Canes.
The boys cross country team placed eighth overall with a score of 236
“Obviously, when we showed up here today the goal was to move on as a team and go to states. With that being said, we understood it was going to be a really hard thing to do today,” New Castle boys cross country coach Jeffrey Shaftic said. “There were probably eight to nine teams that had an opportunity to fill those four spots. All we could do was go out and battle and we did. I’m really proud about the way the guys worked. We got out hard, we raced hard and we finished hard and I think we left it all out there and that’s all you can ask.”
The Lady ‘Canes ran the 3A race and finished 24th with 663 points.
“I’m really proud of the girls. They came out and ran their hardest race this season. That’s all I can expect,” New Castle girls cross country coach Kim Krueger said. “We are in the triple-A league where our boys got to stay at double-A. There’s a little more competition at that level and some competition we didn’t get to see all season long so I was really pleased. Most of my girls improved from 30 seconds to a minute faster than they did last Thursday here at TSTCAs”
New Castle’s Brooklyn Stillwagon led the girls team after placing 105th at 23:00.
“Brooklyn had a phenomenal start,” Krueger said. “She did exactly what she was supposed to do. It’s what we worked on at practice all week long.”
Isabella Stillwagon (23:14) took 109th place, Keara Mangieri (23:34) posted 119th, Julia Bryson (24:30) was next at 143rd and Alexis Bradley (28:18) placed 193rd for the Lady ‘Canes.
Mohawk
The Mohawk boys and girls ran in the 1A races and had the most competitors from a Lawrence County school qualify for state.
The boys team placed ninth with a score of 293 while the Lady Warriors didn’t have a full team to place due to Natalie Lape suffering a broken foot.
“Evelyn (McClain) was planning to run if Natalie was still healthy and I tell you what, we would’ve won easily.” Mohawk coach Dave Bredl said.
Jaxon Schoedel led the Warriors after taking second place with a time of 16:50. Schoedel said Broadman Park was one of the roughest courses he’s ran.
“I’m thrilled by that,” Bredl said of Schoedel placing second. “He works hard. He deserved what he got there. Good experience for him and I can’t wait to see how he does at state.”
Scott McConnell (18:04) placed 16th, Nico Cascavilla (19:39) followed at 58th place, Mark McKinney (21:13) took 111th and Joe Whippo (21:49) came in 135th for Mohawk.
Ellie Whippo led the Lady Warriors after placing 20th at 22:10. Lillian McClain (22: 13) grabbed 22nd, Katelyn Stivers placed 31st and Lydia Fiar took 54th for Mohawk.
McClain, McConnell, Schoedel and Whippo all qualified to compete at the PIAA championship.
“They ran a great race today,” Bredl said. “Take away the heart of the team and they gave their heart and ran their best.”
Laurel
The Laurel boys and girls teams placed fifth and 13th with scores of 241 and 291 in the 1A race, respectively.
Aidan Mack paced the Laurel boys after placing 19th in 18:08. Justin Johns (19:19) took 46th place, Aidan Fuchs (19:23) placed 48th, Conner Mackrell (20:01) posted 69th and Christopher Johns (20:29) was next at 83rd.
Valerie Hauser led the Lady Spartans after placing 28th with a time of 22:40. Meghan Czerpak (26:07) grabbed 79th place, Elia McKnight (27:13) finished 98th, Nora Johns (29:23) was next at 111th and Samantha McKnight (29:40) placed 116th.
Mack was the sole state qualifier for Laurel.
Shenango
The Lady ‘Cats took seventh place in the 1A race with 225 points while the boys placed 18th at 520 points.
Morgan Pisula led Shenango’s girls team after clocking a time of 23:15 to place 35th. Hailey Lee (24:40) placed 59th, Mia Pisano (24:56) took 65th, Olivia Conaway (26:21) grabbed 82nd and Ella Wittmann (26:54) followed at 92nd for the Lady ‘Cats.
Connor Jeffcoat led Shenango’s boys team after placing 15th at 18:02. Gavin Taylor (20:58) was next at 100th, Jacob Bupp (22:02) posted 140th, Tyler Wittmann (22:51) took 157th and Cameron Sickafuse (22:57) placed 159th for the Wildcats.
Jeffcoat was Shenango’s lone runner to qualify for the state championship meet.
Ellwood City
The Ellwood City boys cross country team placed 8th with a score of 268 in the 1A race while the girls did not place due to lack of a complete team.
Bradley Custer paced the Wolverines with a time of 18:31 to take 28th place. Drew Steffler (19:16) grabbed 43rd place, Ian Stoneking (19:31) was next at 55th, Kaden Schlichtkrull (20:21) finished 75th and Nicholas Wise placed 93rd for Ellwood City.
Avalise Custer was the only runner for Ellwood City’s girls team. She placed 124th at 31:02.
Bradley Custer was Ellwood’s lone qualifier for the state championship.
Neshannock
Neshannock’s Brendan Burns placed 10th in the 1A race to pace the team at 17:41. Burns was the lone qualifier for the state championship meet.
Cole Hutchison posted at 56th place with a time of 19:38. Nick Bender (20:23) was next at 78th place, Steven Alamanzar (20:52) took 95th and Roger Kwiat (21:37) placed 127th.
Union
Kylie Fruehstorfer was the lone runner for Union. She finished 30th in the 1A race with a time of 22:54 to qualify for the PIAA championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.