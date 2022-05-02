The Lawrence County Historical Society returned after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic to host the 37th annual Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday.
The banquet was held at the New Englander and opened with a welcome statement from the Lawrence County Historical Society president Andrew Henley.
“During COVID, we were actually able to have hybrid programming but getting together as a group, getting together for the sports Hall of Fame is really a great showcase as to what is to come,” Henley said. “I think a lot of people want to come together and it’s great that we were able to come together to celebrate individuals in our community.”
Vince Circelli, David Costa, Mike Fay, Denny Flora, Sr., Doug Fusco, Kacey Gibson-Laird, Cedric Hawkins, Gilbert Lewis, Lance Nimmo and Brad Zeigler were the 2022 inductees.
Jim Arrow was the Hall of Honor recipient, while the 1976 and 1977 Westminster football teams were the Ellis Hoffman Memorial Team Award recipients. Jan Budai accepted the award on the teams’ behalf.
Lewis said the invocation before dinner was served. After dinner, the inductees were introduced to the stage.
Larry Kelly was the master of ceremonies for the banquet.
“It is so great to come to these events and see all of the, I guess the relationships in many instances removed, handshakes and hugs all around the room is what makes this a special event,” Kelly said. “In addition, honoring the athletes who truly’ve been really special here in Lawrence County.”
Before a question and answer panel among the inductees began, Bella Burrelli, Cameron Marett, Nadia Lape, Mitch Miles and Connor Vass-Gal were honored as High School Athletes of the year.
Marett was unable to attend the event and Nadia Lape had her younger sister Natalie accept the award on her behalf while she is attending Army West Point.
The High School Athletes of the Year ranged from 2019-21.
The inductees did not individually speak at the podium, instead Kelly asked a number of questions and allowed each individual to answer.
Questions ranged from coaches who influenced the inductees, being a coach in their own regard and what it takes, mental toughness and some questions individually focused on their sport and what teammate they would take with them to a championship game.
“If you’re going to be a coach, first of all, you have to know your players very well,” Arrow said after asked on coaching advice. “With the boys it wasn’t too hard. I was coaching baseball and basketball with the boys. It really doesn’t get hard because you can get on them and get on them hard. They’d work for you and I think, I hope, they respected me and I always tried to stress you always play your best and you never quit. I think most of them did.
“Then I started coaching tennis in ‘96 and it was my first attempt at coaching girls and boy did I have to learn. I learned that I couldn’t treat them like I did the boys. I still can remember one girl told me, ‘You’re just not doing a good job with us. We’re not boys, we can not do those 15 or 20 (sprints) across four tennis courts.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ I had a lot of girls crying my first year and after a while I learned to deal with the girls. After 25 years of coaching girls tennis, I have to admit that they were more fun than coaching any boys I’ve ever coached.”
Gibson-Laird, the only female inductee, was asked by Kelly about the treatment when she was a female athlete as opposed to being a male.
“That’s hard to answer because I was very lucky to be surrounded by my dad, my grandpa and my coach,” Gibson-Laird said. “That never really crossed my mind how I was treated differently as a female and that I could be just as good as the boys. I would say that now maybe we have a little bit more opportunities as far as being treated the same but for me I was always surrounded by three men that believed I could always be the best regardless of anything.”
Some of the inductees who spent time time in professional leagues such as Costa, Hawkins and Nimmo talked about their time as professional athletes.
“It was a very good experience,” Hawkins said on playing for the New York Mets. “Playing there at New Castle around here you’re good and everybody else is good. When I got there everybody’s good. I was kind of shocked.”
Nimmo, who was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then went on to the New York Jets, talked about making it to the professional league. Nimmo described it as a mental battle and everything was a constant valuation.
Zeigler, who had a standout career in basketball and baseball, described baseball as the tougher sport because of its mental battles. Zeigler has a younger son, Braden, who currently plays basketball and baseball for Shenango High.
“I see a lot of me,” Zeigler said of what he sees in his son when watching him play. “He competes and that’s all you want. That’s all you ask them to do is compete. That’s the fun part.”
After the question and answer portion was completed, Kelly concluded the ceremony and the 2022 inductees were given their plaques.
“In history we share a lot of our stories face to face or even story telling around the table,” Henley said of the event’s return to normalcy. “As we are able to interact with other individuals, we hear those stories and especially what Larry was able to do on stage with asking different questions. I think that what we see is an appreciative group of people that are willing to reminisce and talk about their upbringing and how they got there from New Castle.”
