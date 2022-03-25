The Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame banquet is making a comeback.
The banquet, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID, will take place May 1 at the New Englander. Doors will open at noon for social time, and the dinner will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the program.
Tickets, which can be purchased online at lawrencechs.com, are $40 each. You can also purchase tickets at the Historical Society on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last day to purchase tickets is April 26. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The inductees are as follows: Vince Circelli, David Costa, Mike Fay, Denny Flora, Doug Fusco, Kacey Gibson-Laird, Cedric Hawkins, Gilbert Lewis, Lance Nimmo and Brad Zeigler. The Hall of Honor Recipient is Jim Arrow, while the Ellis Hoffman Team Award Recipient is the 1976 and 1977 Westminster College football teams.
Previous New Castle News high school athletes of the year Bella Burrelli, Cameron Marett, Nadia Lape, Mitch Miles and Connor Vass-Gal also will be recognized.
