The Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame banquet is ready to induct a new class.
The banquet will be held April 30 at the New Englander. Doors will open at noon for social time, and the dinner will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the program.
Tickets, which can be purchased online at lawrencechs.com, are $40 each. You can also purchase tickets at the Historical Society on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last day to purchase tickets is April 25. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The inductees are as follows: Brenda Rodgers-Briggs, Brian Cooper, Kevin Covert, Matt Deinert, Bob Flannery, Mark Humphrey, Kathy Kendra, Alan Pavia, Jeff Potter, Jaleesa Sams, Joyce Walczak-Shannon and David Young. The Hall of Honor Recipient is Anthony “Dooney” Pietrcollo, while the Ellis Hoffman Team Award Recipient is the 1995-1996 Shenango High boys basketball team.
Previous New Castle News high school athletes of the year Emma Callahan, Luke McCoy, Neleh Nogay and Michael Wells also will be recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.