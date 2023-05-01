The Lawrence County Historical Society hosted the 38th annual Lawrence County Historical Society Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday.
The banquet was held at the New Englander and Andrew Henley, the Lawrence County Historical Society president, opened with a welcoming speech.
“We gather to honor the local sports heroes that celebrate the impact that sports can have on a community,” Henley said. “Before we get to that let me ask you one question. Have you ever wondered how just one game can change someone’s life. Today you’re going to hear the triumphs and the perseverance of athletes that have overcome incredible odds to achieve greatness on and off the field. First, let me take you back to a time when the odds were almost insurmountable and the future looked uncertain. In the 1970s, Lawrence County was facing some of the toughest economic challenges in its history. Jobs were scarce and the hope was in short supply.
“In the midst of this bleak landscape something remarkable was happening. Athletes from around the community were rising to the challenge and taking to the field with determination and drive that inspired us all. They showed us that even in the darkest times that sports can give us that glimmer of hope. A chance to come together and rally around something bigger than ourselves. Today we pay tribute to outstanding athletes in Lawrence County who have inspired us with their stories of determination, hard work and triumph.”
Henley went on to talk about the challenges we currently face such as the increase percentage of suicide attempts for sixth graders in Lawrence County.
“These are the challenges our students are facing,” Henley said. “Sports have shown that communities can recover 50 years ago, so, how about today?”
Brenda Briggs, Brian Cooper, Kevin Covert, Matt Deinert, Bob Flannery, Mark Humphrey, Kathy Kendra, Alan Pavia, Jeff Potter, Jaleesa Sams, Joyce Shannon and David Young were the 2023 inductees.
Anthony “Dooney” Pietrcollo was the Hall of Honor recipient and the award was accepted on behalf of his brother Tom Pietrcollo. The 1995-96 Shenango boys basketball team were the recipients of the Ellis Hoffman Team Award and former coach Bill McNees accepted the award for the team.
David Young Sr. said the invocation before dinner was served. After dinner, the inductees were announced to the stage, received their commemorative plaques and then began an hour-long question and answer panel.
Before the question and answer panel began, Michael Wells, Luke McCoy, Emma Callahan and Neleh Nogay were honored as High School Athletes of the Year. McCoy, Callahan and Nogay were unable to attend the event.
The High School Athletes of the Year ranged from 2021-22.
Larry Kelly was the master of ceremonies for the banquet. Kelly has been acting as master of ceremonies for the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame for 10 years.
Kelly asked Sams, one the the all-time leading scorers for basketball in Lawrence County, about what she learned as a player and how those lessons translates to her current job in assistant coaching for the Division-I North Carolina A&T women’s basketball team.
“As a player from high school to college you have to be the hardest worker at all times,” Sams said. “I teach my players to always be workers.”
Kelly asked a follow up to Sams if it’s frustrating that her players aren’t as good as she was.
“I don’t think it’s frustrating,” she said. “I see it more of as more work for me to do and what I need to do to get them there.”
In a different realm of coaching, Kelly asked David Young Jr., a second round draft pick by the Seattle Supersonics, the secret of coaching when it comes to someone like his daughter.
“What you put into the game is what you’re going to get out of it,” Young said. “There’s no secret to hard work. I just tell her to put in the work. I try to give them criticism constructively. I tell her that you can’t escape the hard work.”
Kelly asked questions to the inductees. Questions ranged from people who influenced the inductees, being a coach compared to being a player, winning a championship, memories that still standout in their mind while competing and advice to the younger generation of athletes.
“Definitely coaching,” Cooper said of what is harder, being a player or a coach. “As a player, you’re just in the moment, you’re playing in the moment and you’re doing all of that. Coaching, you’re thinking of all the what ifs and trying to be one step ahead of all of those what ifs as you’re going through and try to think about the situation and what way it goes before it even happens.”
Kelly asked Kendra about why she was ahead of her time and competed in sports before Title IX was signed into law and what propelled her to strive to compete in athletics.
“I think any athlete just wants to play,” Kendra said. “When you play you want to compete and you want to get better. My dad inspired me. My mom let me and I had so many role models. It was fun and you met these great people and met these great teams. Nobody was going to take it away from me.”
Kelly also touched on Potter’s three books published and one on the way. One of Potter’s books was titled “Whatever happened to baseball?” and that was exactly the question Kelly posed to him.
“How long do we have?” Potter responded. “Baseball, as most of you know, is just a great, great sport growing up, playing the pickup games and so forth. In just the last 20 or 30 years, travel ball has gone and taken over baseball. It’s just a tough thing because now you don’t play the pickup games, you don’t learn the fundamentals, you don’t learn the life lessons of working hard and being a good teammate and so forth. Kids are just going from team to team every year. I think not only the game of baseball, but kind of the analogy that is what has happened to us as a society?”
