Seven Lawrence County varsity golf teams attended the MAC Golf Invitational on Wednesday. The three-man team event had 24 total teams and was held at Fox Run Golf Course.
Mars High took first place after posting an overall score of 229.
Neshannock (241), Shenango (243), Mohawk (244), Laurel (251) and New Castle (253) placed fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Ellwood City Lincoln (262) placed 13th while Union (264) placed 14th.
Six Lawrence County competitors placed in the top 10 finishers.
Mason Hopper (Mohawk) and Joe Campoli (Shenango) both finished in fifth place after posting 77, while Caleb Gilmore (Laurel) grabbed eighth place after scoring 78. Eli Bintrim (Laurel), Matt Morelli (Neshannock) and Max Vitale (Neshannock) all carded 79s to take 10th place.
Neshannock’s Guy Hixson contributed 83 for his team. Seth Smith shot a 94 for Laurel.
Union’s Rocco Galmarini carded 81, Zach Chornenky was next with 90 and Conner Eckert contributed 93.
Jordan Keller posted 81 for the Wolverines. Ellwood City’s Carson Cappello shot 87 and Colten Crizer followed with 94.
Jake Natale notched 81 and Zach Herb added 85 for Shenango. Josh Wilkins and Keigan Hopper shot 80 and 87, respectively, for the Warriors.
Wilmington wins
tri-match
The Greyhounds were able to defeat Mercer and Jamestown, 173-198-205, in a tri-match on the par-36 front nine of Tanglewood Golf Course.
Garrett Heller carded 39 to lead Wilmington (8-4). Kaitlyn Hoover was next with 40, Presley Deep added 46 and Alexandria Settle followed with 48.
Tennis
Neshannock competes
Neshannock High’s Elena Noga and Lindsey Urban competed in the WPIAL Section 4-2A singles tournament at Blackhawk High School.
Noga, the ranked sixth seed overall, defeated Beaver Falls’ 10-1 in the round of 16. Urban lost to Ellwood City prior to the quarterfinals, 10-1.
Noga was eliminated by Sewickley Academy in the quarterfinals, 10-0.
Volleyball
Union successful
The Lady Scots pulled off a successful three-set sweep of Riverside 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 in a nonsection game.
Ella Casalandra totaled 11 assists for Union (3-0 section, 5-0 overall). Elise Booker posted 10 kills and 14 digs and Kelly Cleaver picked up three blocks, five kills and seven digs for the Lady Scots.
Union’s Zoe Lepri contributed four kills while Isabell King grabbed three assists and three aces.
Union’s junior varsity team also won after two sets 25-23, 25-21. Union’s Olivia Benedict, Maddie Settle and Mieara Gunn posted leading stats for the junior varsity team.
Benedict produced one block, four kills and seven aces while Settle had seven digs and an ace of her own. Gunn added one block, two kills, four digs and two aces for the Lady Scots.
Wilmington wins
The Lady Greyhounds swept Karns City in three sets 25-21, 25-19, 25-21.
Kara Haines grabbed eight kills and six blocks for Wilmington (2-4). Maelle Whiting picked up five kills while Lettie Mahle had three of her own for the Lady Greyhounds.
Wilmington’s junior varsity team was successful against Karns City 25-18, 26-24.
