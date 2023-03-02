Three girls basketball teams from Lawrence County will compete in the WPIAL championships at the Petersen Events Center with one common theme — making history.
The Shenango High girls basketball team has never claimed WPIAL gold and the No. 1 seeds final obstacle is a rubber match with section rival and second-seeded Freedom.
Laurel captured the second seed in the playoffs and will face off against fourth-seeded Avonworth. The Lady Spartans are looking to make history by becoming the first in the program to secure gold.
Union was named the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and they have a familiar rival in third-seeded Aquinas Academy. Union will enter the championship for the first time in the program’s history.
SHENANGO VS. FREEDOM, WPIAL CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP, 7 P.M. THURSDAY
The Lady ‘Cats have had their eyes set on WPIAL gold for quite some time and on Thursday they are 32 minutes away from achieving that long-sought after goal.
“It’s a goal that these girls have had, my seniors, since the ninth grade. We talked about it over the summer and we felt it was achievable,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “We’re not happy just getting there. We’re going down there to come back with the gold. I don’t think it was a stretch to make it here but it’s a reward for all the hard work and time they put in.”
Shenango (21-4 overall) will face off against Freedom (20-4) in a rubber game in the WPIAL Class 2A championship. The two teams split WPIAL Section 1-2A losses with Freedom winning the first one on Dec. 22 (56-48) and Shenango winning the second game on Jan. 23 (62-57).
“We lost by eight down there and we won by (five) up here. What a better way to settle it than at the Petersen Events Center,” LaRocco said. “Their speed and athleticism... Julie Mohrbacher is very good. She’s been out and she poses a problem. I think size is in our advantage with Kylee, but their speed and athleticism is something that can give us trouble and we’ve definitely worked on that.”
LaRocco took over last season for Shenango and had a full season to prepare this time around in the 2022-23 season.
“Last year, I didn’t have a summer program. I got hired right at the end of the October. It was more along the lines of, ‘Here’s your first practice. Have at it,’” LaRocco said. “They never missed the summer workouts and were dedicated in what they did. We had more time to work on the things we needed to to work on. Here’s the results.”
Shenango’s point guard, Emilee Fedrizzi, has a shot of making a milestone while competing in the championship game. Fedrizzi is 12 points shy of making 1,000 points.
“It’s no secret Emilee has upped her game even more into the playoffs. Thirty-two points in a semifinal is unheard of. We knew Emilee would probably be close. We knew we had to have a run in the playoffs to get her a chance at 1,000 points,” LaRocco said. “She’s going to hit 1,000 but she’s also the all-time leader in assists, Kylee (Rubin) leads in blocks and rebounds and Janie (Natale) is the all-time leader in 3-pointers.”
A majority of Shenango’s roster competed in the WPIAL Class 2A volleyball championships and came up short against Freeport on Nov. 5 so the hunt for gold is still on the girls’ minds.
“They’re probably going to go down as the most successful senior group to go through Shenango,” LaRocco said. “I spoke with them after their volleyball game to be there for them and I got the same consensus of, ‘Coach, we want gold.’ The job’s not finished and we know that. We’re going down there with intentions of taking care of what we needed to take care.”
What are the keys to victory for Shenango?
“I’m a firm believe in that our focus should be on us. Don’t get me wrong we’ve scouted Freedom and went over their tendencies,” LaRocco said. “We watched all of our playoff games and tweaked what we needed. When you get to this point it’s just imposing your will on somebody. We imposed our will on Burgettstown and they were a heck of team. At that point, we weren’t going to be denied. We have to go into with that same sense of urgency tomorrow. We need to walk in there on a mission and nobody is going to get in our way and that’s the mentality we have to have.”
Shenango’s go-to 3-point shooter, Janie Natale, missed several games in the regular season due to a knee injury, but returned for the final section game against Freedom to pace the team with 25 points.
“Janie’s Janie,” LaRocco said. “I couldn’t be prouder of what Janie’s doing. Is she in pain? Yes, but, as somebody who’s watched what we’ve done the last two years...Janie’s stepped up to be a leader by example and a vocal leader. Her presence alone makes us better.”
SHENANGO STARTING 5: Emilee Fedrizzi, Kylee Rubin, Ashley DeCarbo, Janie Natale, Amara Defrank.
LAUREL VS. AVONWORTH, WPIAL CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP, 3 P.M. FRIDAY
The Lady Spartans are looking to seal the deal against Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 3A championship and return to Lawrence County as the first team from the program with gold.
“It’s just a great opportunity. I think the girls have earned it. We’re just real excited to get down to Petersen and really have a great challenge against Avonworth,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “I think we earned our way and now we have to go out and take care of business and do the best we can with it. I can tell at practice the girls are really focused so I’m excited for them.”
Marcantino took over as the interim coach after an impromptu resignation from Matthew Stebbins last season and transitioned into head coach for the 2022-23 season.
“I think I brought a different style as a coach and I think they adhere to that. I’m just having a lot of fun with this group because they are senior leaders, very coachable kids and they’re good models for the young kids,” Marcantino said. “It’s been a good mix for me and even in the summer when I worked with them. They’re all very coachable and ready to work. I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity myself. I taught for 28 years, worked at the elementary school and worked with this group in sixth grade. It was really a blessing for me to work with this group now. I try to have fun with the fundamentals and they adhere to that and they’re a fun-loving group and get after it for me. It’s been a good ride all the way through with me.”
What threats do Avonworth (18-5) pose to Laurel (23-2)?
“They have a very good team and are very well coached. They have a great point guard in Gretta O’Brien and a real good inside person in Rebecca Goetz. (Goetz) is about 5-foot-11 and the point guard is a lefty, is very good and she controls the tempo of the game,” Marcantino said. “They have a real aggressive team and they’re good defensively so we have a heck of a challenge here. We have to bring our A game and be ready to go all four quarters. That’s where we’re at right now at looking to concentrate and take care of our business in preparation for them because we have a lot of respect for them.”
Marcantino said practices and preparation have been, “Very good,” adding, “We’ve just been trying to drive home that we have to be prepared for every facet and play on both ends of the floor. We have to continue and play four quarters. If we do that we’ll have a great chance. I think the girls have improved in the execution part, offensively and defensively, and that makes me feel good going in. We watched some film today and I just feel like that preparation is so important. The girls are really focused in on that.”
Marcantino said the key thing is trying to keep consistency in check and to develop and build on things throughout the whole game.
Johnna Hill suffered an ankle injury earlier in the season but came back. Marcantino thinks that with some replacements for Hill the team’s experience has improved.
“Johnna’s worked hard to get back so quickly with that high ankle sprain. I couldn’t be prouder of her getting back. Kendra Ruperto and Georgia Jellyman helped when she was out. Kendra did a lot when Johnna was out and did a good job and got some experience there,” Marcantino said. “That makes me feel good on the bench because sometimes we need to give those kids some breaks and they’ve done a good job.”
LAUREL STARTING 5: Regan Atkins, Tori Atkins, Joselyn Fortuna, Danielle Pontius, Johnna Hill.
UNION VS. AQUINAS ACADEMY, WPIAL CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP, SATURDAY 11 A.M.
Union coach Rob Nogay talked about making noise when entering the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs. There’s nothing that makes as much noise as entering the WPIAL championship for the first time in the program’s history.
“We’re definitely excited about it,” Nogay said. “We’ve worked real hard in the summertime the girls had. We had a taste of the semifinals last year. We’ve achieved that. We’re very excited but, again, we have to get back to practice and hopefully get a win.”
Last season, Union (17-6) was close to a WPIAL championship but fell short against Bishop Canevin in the semifinals, 49-43. What’s changed this season?
“I think a lot of it was just the experience alone. Union prior to that haven’t been to the playoffs for a long time. We qualified the year before that and upset Monessen and lost in the quarterfinals to Eden Christian. It’s built as the years went on,” Nogay said. “These senior kids started with me when they were freshman. Last year, we continued to build on that and slipped up in the semifinals a little bit. The work, experience, camaraderie between the group...these girls all get along and have one goal in mind and are working toward that.”
The Lady Scots are no stranger to their championship opponent, Aquinas Academy (16-8). Union defeated the Lady Crusaders both times in WPIAL Section 1-1A action this season.
“We played them twice in our section. We know what we’re going to get from them. Violet Johnson is good inside. She came from Eden Christian last year,” Nogay said. “Ellie Junker and Tess Duer are good guards. Isabella Hite, she’s the leader of that team in my opinion. They play uptempo and like to get after it. We’ll sit back, get ready and look at some film here and get ready to go.”
What are the keys to victory for Union?
“Defense is a key to all of our victories, for sure. Our game starts on the defensive side and we like to feed off of the turnovers, execute and be fundamentally sound,” Nogay said. “Our offense feeds off of our defense and that’s where things start. With tip off, we want to get after teams defensively for sure. The majority of our practice time is spent on defense we go over the sets we can see from them. We’re going to do something we could’ve done better against Saint Joseph. We’re honing in on defense right now and making sure we know what’s expected and that they’ll be able to execute on Saturday morning.”
As the saying goes, “It’s all about the U.” Union is the only school in Lawrence County with both a boys and girls basketball team competing for WPIAL gold.
“I think at this point right now, as a community member myself, I think it’s nothing but pride in the school district, our student athletes, their performance on the field and in the classroom,” Nogay said. “This group of kids that we’ve had right now has been successful in multiple sports. When Coach Niedbala came in they had summer workouts as a whole unit. That’s starting to pay off in all of our sports. It is just great to see.”
UNION STARTING 5: Kylie Fruehstorfer, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Kendall Preuhs, Zoe Lepri, Kelly Cleaver
