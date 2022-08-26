The high school football season is finally here.
It’s game night.
Seven games are on the Week Zero docket, including five on Friday night. It has been a turbulent preseason for area teams, littered with a hazing probe and a scrimmage incident involving a pair of county teams.
The hazing ordeal is still ongoing, which has shut the Mohawk High football program down until Sunday. The Warriors’ game, which was set for opening night against Union, was canceled.
Three coaches will make their coaching debuts at their current school — Stacy Robinson (New Castle), Kim Niedbala (Union) and Dan Bradley (Ellwood City Lincoln). Niedbala is the lone coach appearing in his varsity game of the three.
SUMMIT ACADEMY AT NEW CASTLE, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference contest.
The Red Hurricane finished 7-5 a season ago, falling in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals to Belle Vernon, 45-20. Joe Cowart, a New Castle alum, resigned as the school’s coach following the season. Robinson, who coached his alma mater Union for 25 seasons, took over at New Castle.
“There’s no need to pretend I’m above it all. There are significant things on multiple fronts,” Robinson said of coaching at New Castle. “It comes with its pressure. I’m looking forward to the lights being on and coaching another football game.
“I’m excited, that’s for sure. I hope to have my team prepared and ready to go.”
Robinson has experience coaching against the Knights. The last time he did was in 2017, a 28-14 Scotties victory. New Castle rolled to a 48-4 win over Summit Academy last season.
“Sometimes they have some talented players out on the field,” Robinson said of the Knights. “I’ve been around long enough that I don’t take teams for granted.”
CANTON AT UNION, 6 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference matchup.
The Scotties compiled a 4-6 mark last season. Union appeared on track to just use the week to practice for next week’s game against Ellwood City after the game against Mohawk was canceled. However, Niedbala jumped on the opportunity to host Canton, a school from eastern Pennsylvania that will be making a bus ride of about 4 1/2 hours one way to Union Township.
“We told the kids (Monday) we were going to practice all week,” Niedbala said. “Then, I told them we picked up a game and who the opponent was. You’re definitely excited about getting to play.”
Last year, Canton finished 13-1, advancing to the PIAA semifinals before falling to Bishop Guilfoyle, 20-7.
“They’re ranked No. 3 or 4 in the state; they’re pretty good,” Niedbala said of Canton. “It will be a great challenge for us. At the end of the day, it’s about the kids.”
NEW BRIGHTON AT LAUREL, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The Spartans put together a historic season last year, going 11-1 before falling in the WPIAL quarterfinals to Serra Catholic, 6-0.
Laurel graduated a good bit of talent from last year, but there is plenty of talent and experience returning for Brian Cooper’s squad.
The Spartans won last year’s matchup, which was a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle, 42-7. Laurel has since dropped to Class 1A and will compete in the Big Seven Conference.
SHARON AT NESHANNOCK, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference tilt.
The Lancers compiled a 7-4 record last year, falling in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs to Serra Catholic, 61-21.
This is the first meeting between the schools. This is Sharon’s third season-opener played in Lawrence County since 2016, the previous two were against host Wilmington.
Neshannock is 7-3 in season openers under coach Fred Mozzocio.
ELLWOOD CITY AT BRENTWOOD, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
The Wolverines were 0-8 last season under the direction of Joe Lamenza. Lamenza resigned at the end of the season and Bradley took over. Bradley was the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart coach last year.
Ellwood City has lost 25 straight games. The Wolverines’ last win came on Oct. 26, 2018. The program’s last winning season came in 2011.
OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART AT SHENANGO, 7 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a nonconference matchup. Both teams remain in Class 1A. The Wildcats are still in the Big Seven Conference, but the Chargers moved to the Black Hills Conference.
Shenango finished 4-7 last year, getting eliminated by Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals, 42-14. The Wildcats won last season’s battle against Our Lady of the Sacred Hear in Big Seven play, 14-7. It was a pivotal win in later locking up a postseason berth.
WILMINGTON AT SHARPSVILLE, 7 P.M. SATURDAY
This game was originally slated for 7 p.m. Friday, but an officials shortage pushed the game back to Saturday.
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A matchup.
“When you open a season against a region opponent, it makes the game more critical,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “You need to have a great heat acclimation week, a great camp, and a great week of preparation. You need a great three weeks of practice for a game like this.
“For us, its a very important game.”
The Greyhounds have won seven matchups in a row against the Blue Devils. Sharpsville’s last win over Wilmington was a 42-7 verdict in 2015.
“For a proud program like Sharpsville, anything that happened in the past is just history,” Phillian said. “Any time we play Sharpsville, we’ll be in for a battle.
“My expectation is we’ll have a competitive game Saturday night.”
Though the Greyhounds have dominated the series in recent years, last year’s contest came down to the wire. Wilmington was able to hold on for a 28-27 decision.
“They had the ball. We held them and got it back and ran out the clock,” Phillian said. “It was a nailbiter.”
Sharpsville coach Paul Piccirilli is Phillian’s father-in-law. Piccirilli’s daughter Chelsea is married to Phillian.
“For both me and coach Picc, we are fortunate we have a great relationship on and off the field,” Phillian said. “For us, we view it as a good thing. We’re both fortunate that we both have this love for football.”
