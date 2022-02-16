The regular season is in the rearview mirror for 11 Lawrence County high school basketball teams competing in the WPIAL.
Next stop: the playoffs.
The WPIAL released the postseason pairings Monday evening and six boys teams — Ellwood City Lincoln, Laurel, Neshannock, New Castle, Shenango and Union — along with five girls squads — Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Shenango and Union — learned their postseason assignments.
All four of last year’s WPIAL basketball champions from the county — New Castle boys, Ellwood City boys, Neshannock girls and Mohawk girls — are among the 11 teams bidding for a spot in this year’s title tilts.
The Wolverines’ boys team earned the lone No. 1 seed in the playoffs among area teams, doing so in Class 3A. Ellwood City (20-2) won its first section championship in school history. Last year, the Wolverines won their only WPIAL basketball title. Ellwood City will host 16th-seeded Summit Academy (7-8) at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Wolverines won all 10 of their Section 1 contests.
“I feel very proud of what the kids have accomplished to put themselves in this position,” Wolverines coach Steve Antuono said of the team’s top seed. “Our overall body of work led to our seed.”
New Castle picked up the No. 2 seed in Class 5A. The Red Hurricane (20-1) will open defense of its district title at 7 p.m. Monday when it hosts No. 15 West Mifflin (10-11).
“I think we kind of assumed that; we’re fine with that,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of capturing the No. 2 seed.
The Neshannock girls earned the No. 2 seed in Class 2A. The Lady Lancers (20-2) claimed a bye and will host the winner of Friday’s Springdale-The Ellis School tilt. Neshannock’s first-round matchup will be held at 6 p.m. Monday.
“It is what it is. Do I think we deserved the 1? Yes, but (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) beat us in the second half of the season,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “They usually give the upper hand to who wins in the second half.
“I knew there was a possibility that would happen. I thought realistically it would be us (No. 1), (OLSH No. 2), and Serra. We’ll play with the hand that is dealt to us.”
Mohawk’s girls received the No. 7 seed in Class 3A. The Lady Warriors (8-13) will host 10th-seeded Shady Side Academy (9-11) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Five teams captured section championships this season — the Ellwood City, New Castle and Union boys teams, along with the Neshannock and Union girls squads.
In other boys action: Union (20-2) claimed the No. 3 seed in Class 1A and scored a bye. The Scotties will battle the winner of the Leechburg-West Greene contest at 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Shenango (8-14) captured the No. 11 seed in Class 2A and will meet sixth-seeded Serra Catholic (10-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Serra Catholic; seventh-seeded Neshannock (17-4) will tangle with 10th-seeded Brownsville (12-8) at 8 p.m. Monday in Class 3A action; Laurel (13-8) is seeded 14th in Class 3A and will take on third-seeded Shady Side Academy (15-6) at 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel.
Around the WPIAL playoffs for the girls: Union (19-1) captured the No. 3 seed in Class 1A and received a bye. The Lady Scots will face the winner of the Clairton-Eden Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Union; Shenango (13-8) grabbed the No. 10 seed in Class 2A and will take on seventh-seeded Winchester Thurston (12-8) at 6 p.m. Monday at Mars; eighth-seeded Laurel (12-10) will entertain ninth-seeded Charleroi (14-8) at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 3A contest.
ELLWOOD CITY
Last year, the Wolverines picked up a program first by winning the WPIAL championship. This year, Ellwood City scored another program first — a league championship.
“It was a very special night and it was a goal of ours,” Antuono said of the section title. “The goal was to get the No. 1 seed to give us the best possible position in the playoffs and that’s not easy.
“I think looking at the other side of the bracket, you have Washington-Beaver Falls, Shady Side Academy-Laurel, it’s going to be tough, but that’s sports. We’re in a good position.”
The position Antuono speaks of is much different than the program had last year entering the WPIAL playoffs. Last year, Ellwood City had a tough road as the No. 11 seed in the district playoffs.
“We know we can beat anyone. We’re not going to take anyone lightly,” Antuono said. “It’s one game at a time right now.
“We were on the other side of this last year as an 11 seed. We went through a 3, 2 and 1 (seed). The 1 puts us in a good position, but it doesn’t guarantee anything; we’ll try to stay the course.”
Antuono pointed at Milo Sesti, Steve Antuono, Alexander Roth and Joseph Roth as being contributors to the team’s success this year.
“They have been leaders,” Coach Antuono said. “It’s hard to win 20 games and take teams’ best shot every night.
“There was an extreme energy no matter where we went. We were someone that they wanted to knock off.”
NEW CASTLE
The ‘Canes enter the postseason as the section champion, which is a familiar position for Blundo’s squad.
“It’s great to see the kids celebrate that and they should,” said Blundo, who is in his 12th season at the helm. “Undefeated section champs is hard to do. You have to go on the road and win tough games. But they were up to that challenge.”
Blundo has has won seven WPIAL championships as the New Castle coach, including last season. The ‘Canes have made the WPIAL semifinals each of Blundo’s first 11 seasons.
“We don’t look that far ahead,” Blundo said. “Our focus is on West Mifflin. We know it’s an elimination game for both teams.”
Michael Wells is averaging a team-high 21.1 points a game this season for the ‘Canes.
“Mike Wells has been outstanding this year,” Blundo said. “He’s improved in so many ways. He’s always been a good player.
“He has elevated his game, his approach, his energy, his shot selection, his boxing out and his rebounding.”
UNION BOYS
Despite being an undefeated section champion, the Scotties were given the No. 3 seed. Union was 10-0 in league play.
“It surprised me,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said of the seed. “There’s not much difference between 2 and 3, though.
“I thought we could have been No. 1. They talk about other teams and what they did, but we didn’t play slouches, that’s for sure. It is what it is. You have to win games on the court. We have a home game (in the quarterfinals) and we have to put up or shut up.”
Stanley said the section championship is a satisfying one for the program.
“It’s a nice feeling to go undefeated in the section,” Stanley said. “I think the last time that happened was 1989. We have good players. I give credit to the kids. They get to the gym and they work hard.”
Peyton Lombardo has been a key piece in Union’s path to success this season, averaging 11.2 points a game.
“Peyton Lombardo has really shot the ball well for us,” Stanley said. “I think the strength of our team is everyone knows their role. When you have that, it makes everyone’s role easier.
“Everyone contributed along the way. We have a good inside game and a good outside game.”
NESHANNOCK
The defending WPIAL Class 2A champion Lady Lancers shared the section championship with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, with each team winning on its home floor.
Neshannock took a big step toward grabbing a high seed by capturing a piece of the section title.
“Staying healthy is a huge key for anybody,” Grybowski said of winning a section crown. “Winning the section was a goal, but not the ultimate goal.
“The kids do work hard. It’s up and down in our section. We did have a lot of blowouts. It surely helps when you play some close ones. That’s the only way you can gauge if you are getting better.”
Grybowski, who is in her 42nd season of coaching with 705 total wins, knows what to expect as the playoffs get ready to start.
“Our bracket is tough,” she said. “Winchester Thurston is pretty good. Shenango is there. Serra Catholic is at the bottom of the bracket. We have a tough road ahead of us.”
Balance has been a recipe for success for the Lady Lancers.
“We’ve had a great year. It’s been different kids every night,” Grybowski said. “Neleh (Nogay) is steady. Addi Watts is our toughest kid; she gets the assignment to play the other team’s best player.
“Mairan (Haggerty) has evolved as a complete player for us. She’s attacking the basket for us. Megan (Pallerino) has been rebounding the ball well. Aaralyn (Nogay) has been shooting the ball well. Hunter Newman has given us good minutes. We get some good minutes from Cam (Cole) and Avi (DeLillo). It’s really been all eight of them this year. That’s the beauty of it. and we’ll need all of it to continue on in the playoffs.”
UNION GIRLS
The Lady Scots have taken the county and the district by storm this season. Union picked up the No. 3 seed in Class 1A, as well as a share of the Section 1 title with Rochester. The league title is the first for the Lady Scots in over 30 years.
“We’re probably right around where we expected to be,” Union coach said of his team’s seed. “Winning the section championship was nice for us.
“We have to start a new season now. Winning a section championship is nice and we have a lot to be proud of. But we have to move on to what is next and that’s the WPIAL playoffs.”
Union won its first 19 games of the season this year. The Lady Rams ended the Lady Scots’ bid for perfection in the season finale.
“I thought it was great achievements all season long,” Nogay said. “We’ve played hard and got after teams defensively.”
Last year, Union got a small sample of the WPIAL playoffs. The Lady Scots defeated Monessen before falling to Eden Christian by 10 points.
“That was big for us to get our feet wet last year in the playoffs,” Nogay said. “That’s definitely some experience for us. The big games against Rochester will help us, too. Having that experience will go a long way for us.”
Like the Neshannock girls, Union also has benefitted from balance on a game-by-game basis.
“It’s top to bottom for us,” Nogay said. “We have someone new stepping up for us. The girls are working hard to get better.
“Girls like Elise Booker, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Kylie Fruehstorfer, Zoe Lepri, Kendall Preuhs, Kelly Cleaver, Bella Cameron, all of our girls have contributed for us this season.”
A total of 86 boys teams and 81 girls teams qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. Last year, teams had the opportunity to opt in to the postseason because of the pandemic regardless of their record. This year, the district reverted back to its standard procedure for qualifying for the playoffs.
Teams seeded higher will be afforded a home game through the quarterfinals, provided their gym meets certain sanctions, like gym size. The semifinals will be played at neutral sites.
The WPIAL championship games will be played March 3 through March 5 at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
CHECK THE SCHEDULE
The New Castle boys were set to host Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. It would have given the ‘Canes a 22nd game, which is the maximum amount teams are allowed to play in the regular season. However, that game was canceled on Tuesday.
“We figured our first playoff game would be Feb. 23,” Blundo said. “We had a specific process in place.
“I assumed it would be a Wednesday-Saturday rotation like it was last year and we wanted to get another game in. Now, we probably won’t scrimmage at all. We’re looking at five days to get ready for the playoff game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.