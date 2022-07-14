Determined. Focused. Intense.
Those are great ways to describe Neshannock High baseball pitcher Sebastian Coiro.
Another key way to refer to Coiro is ‘winner’.
Coiro, a senior right-handed pitcher, took the ball from Lancers coach John Quahliero 14 times, resulting in an 8-1 overall record with a 1.83 earned-run average.
“He’s a really laidback kid. Contradictive to the kid that steps on the mound that is such a fierce competitor,” Quahliero said. “Outside the lines, he’s one of the most laid back kids I’ve been around in a long time.
“He kind of flips the switch. When he has the ball in his hand, he’s super aggressive. He’s a character kid and a great teammate.”
Coiro tied for the county lead in appearances with Shenango’s Zach Herb, while leading the county in wins (8), strikeouts (91) and innings pitched (69).
“As a younger kid, it took a lot for me to realize pitching was a mental game,” Coiro said. “When I was younger, I wasn’t good with that.
“When I got older, I got better at it. I wanted to go at hitters and do the best I could. It locks me in the zone; it could be bad or good. Most of the time it’s a good thing.”
For his efforts, Coiro earned the Lawrence County Baseball Most Valuable Player award.
Coiro will attend Slippery Rock University and plans to major in Business. Coiro is unsure if he will continue his baseball career at the collegiate level.
Quahliero said Coiro was aggressive toward having a great senior season. He also played basketball for the Lancers.
“Heading into this year, Sebastian wasn’t content with where he was last year,” Quahliero said. “His offseason workout regimen changed greatly last winter. He threw all year during basketball.
“His preparation was definitely improved and he focused on some stuff on the physical and fundamental side on the mound. That was the difference. He attacks the strike zone with three pitches and he can throw all three for strikes. At the high school level, if you have secondary pitches you can throw for strikes, you don’t have to throw 88 (miles per hour).”
Quahliero noted Coiro throws a fastball, curveball and a changeup effectively.
“My best pitch is the curveball,” Coiro said. “That helps me set up the fastball. As I was growing up, I couldn’t overpower guys with my fastball. I look to the curveball. I perfected it as the years went on.”
Neshannock played in a lot of close games with Coiro on the hill.
“He did not have the run support in most games to pitch a relaxed game,” Quahliero said. “Every game he pitched was a pressure situation. He went out there like he couldn’t give up a run.
“Eventually, that catches up to you at any level. But he managed it very well. He never had a three- or four-run lead. I can’t imagine how he would pitch with a little bit of a cushion. He wanted the ball any time that I could give it to him in any situation.”
Despite pitching in low-scoring, tight games, Coiro embraced the moment each time.
“Sometimes, when you get too many runs, you start to get too lenient,” Coiro said. “That kept me polished.
“Runs always help. That’s why I went longer every start.”
Coming on in relief wasn’t an issue for Coiro, either. He picked up his lone save of the season in a 6-5 home win over West Middlesex on April 22.
“He wanted the ball real bad. He wanted to pitch,” Quahliero said. “We sent him out there to finish the game; we used it as a bullpen session.”
Coiro didn’t disappointment, closing the game out.
Serra Catholic dealt Coiro his lone loss in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game, 8-2. He tossed four innings and gave up four earned runs.
“I didn’t have my best stuff that day,” Coiro said. “I think I handled the adversity well with what I was dealing with. They’re a great hitting team.”
Neshannock finished the season 20-8, runner-up in the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs. The Lancers lost to Everett in the state championship game, 1-0, in nine innings.
Coiro pitched in half of Neshannock’s games.
“He wanted the ball every day,” Quahliero said. “If it wasn’t for the pitch count, he wanted it every day.
“He recovered easily from throwing. He improved his postgame recovery regimen. He would do the right things. He wanted to pitch in the state championship game, but I couldn’t use him because he pitched in the semifinals.”
The Lancers defeated second-seeded Seton-La Salle in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 3-1, in a game that Coiro started.
“Pitching against Seton-La Salle is my greatest memory,” Coiro said. “They were 2 (seeded) and we were 7. Our whole team said we were going to win this game. I think that win is what triggered our run.”
Coiro was the starting pitcher in both semifinal playoff games (WPIAL and PIAA) against Burgettstown as he helped lead the team to championship appearances.
“The PIAA semifinals game was another great memory. It was under the lights (at North Allegheny),” Coiro said. “We battled; it was 2-1 the whole game.
“We just pulled it out. I knew going in it would be a fun game. It was nuts winning that game and going to Penn State.”
