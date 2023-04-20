Several Lawrence County student athletes were named as candidates for the 32nd annual WPIAL/James Collin Scholar-Athlete award and one candidate won on Wednesday. In total, 162 nominees were in contention for the award.
Neshannock High’s Aaralyn Nogay was one of 10 girls to receive the scholarship. The WPIAL/James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award is given to exceptional student-athletes from schools that are part of the PIAA.
Other candidates from Lawrence County included: Grant MacKay (Laurel), Madylin McCommons (Ellwood City Lincoln), Hunter Rock (Ellwood City Lincoln) and Nate Rynd (Neshannock).
