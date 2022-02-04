High school football players from around Lawrence County will take the next step in their gridiron career.
County products put pen to paper Wednesday during National Signing Day to play at the collegiate level. Laurel, Neshannock, New Castle, Shenango and Wilmington all had at least one commitment made.
Mohawk and Union reported no signees.
Laurel
The Spartans’ Luke McCoy committed to taking his talents to nearby Slippery Rock University as a running back.
The 5-foot-9, 179-pound McCoy was a running back/linebacker for Laurel. He was named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State Team at running back.
“Luke, I think, is a great athlete and I think he can be a big contributor for Slippery Rock,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “It’s a great opportunity for him and I think he can be an impact player right away. I think he’s got a great talent and can do a lot of great things. We’re wishing him all the best I think he has a very promising future ahead of him.”
McCoy missed his sophomore season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury and then COVID came along shortening the football season.
“I think Luke could excel at either side of the ball,” Cooper said. “I think he’s that type of player. He’s such a threat carrying the football I would use him on the offensive side. Just his continuous effort and work ethic. The way he came back after that knee surgery says a lot about his character. “
McCoy set six records at Laurel. McCoy had 1,803 rushing yards on 161 carries, a career 4,005 rushing yards on 423 carries, 31 season touchdowns, 63 career touchdowns, 186 single-season points scored and 390 career points scored.
“The records he set is a standard,” Cooper said. “The next generation is going to push them as well.” New Castle
New Castle had three signees on Wednesday. Alex Fox and Chris Hood signed with Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Devin Palmer signed to play at Lackawanna (Pa.) Junior College.
“I’m excited for Alex and Chris,” said Joe Cowart, who recently resigned as New Castle coach. “We know the brand of football that’s played at IUP so we as a staff and their families are so pleased that they’ll be playing at a Division II university. You could argue that’s a top 15 school. Having two guys there representing New Castle and their families is an exciting day for New Castle and The New Castle program.”
Fox will be playing on the offensive line for the Crimson Hawks while Hood will be a linebacker.
“We’re really excited that Devin found a home at Lackawanna,” Cowart said. “Lackawanna is a junior college that produced high-level talent. We’re excited for him to start his career at the junior college level and there’s no better place to do it at.
“All three of them really for us they exemplify that hard work usually ends with results and those guys have great results to continue their playing career at the college level. We’re really excited for the young men and what it means for our program.”
Neshannock
Neshannock’s Landon Shaffer has committed to the University of Mount Union (Ohio).
Shaffer suffered a setback in his junior year while playing for Neshannock. On his third play of the season, he suffered a compound fracture in his right leg.
“Landon has been a huge contributor since he was a freshman here at Neshannock. He was having an outstanding career,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “Early on in his first game his junior year he had a devastating injury to his leg and he had a compound fracture and missed the rest of his junior year.
“Watching the kid fight back and get released a week before camp and watching him get better and better and back to his old self was rewarding to watch. I think he’s going to have a great career at Mount Union.”
Shaffer will play defensive tackle for the Purple Raiders.
“Landon’s a great instinctive player,” Mozzocio said. “He’s a master of his craft and is always looking for new ways to improve his technique. When he gets into college and focuses on one position we’re going to be hearing about him at the collegiate level as well.”
Shenango
Trever Valenti was the lone signee for National Signing Day for the Wildcats. He will join McCoy at Slippery Rock University as an offensive lineman.
“Pretty excited for him, obviously, a four-year starter for us so he’ll be missed tremendously by our team,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “I think he’ll bring a desire to compete and as a very aggressive football player I think he’ll make everyone around him better. Just a hard worker. Many, many times I’ve seen him working by himself out on the field getting better each and every day.”
Valenti played on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Wildcats in the guard and defensive end positions.
“He did well for us on both sides of the ball,” Graham said. “Just because you go to college on one side doesn’t mean that it’s not going to find you a position on the other side.”
Valenti was named the WPIAL 2021 Big Seven Lineman of the Year.
“He was a very quiet kid. He let his actions speak more than words,” Graham said. “He ranks up there as a man of few words. He just performed when he came on the field and when he stepped on the field he was performing pretty well for us.”
Wilmington
Wilmington’s Luke Edwards signed an offer with Saint Francis on Wednesday as a running back. In his athletic career at Wilmington, Edwards had 35 touchdowns, 2,100 rushing yards, 360 receiving yards.
During his senior year Edwards went for 1,600 yards and notched 21 touchdowns. Edwards is one of 10 other students who signed with Saint Francis on National Signing Day.
“Luke signed a scholarship offer to continue his football career with Saint Francis as a running back. When you look back at our season last year, Luke was exceptional on both offense and defense,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “While he’s a very well-rounded football player he really excels on the offensive side of the football. He’s got the speed to go the distance on any plays and he has the power to break tackles.
“I think that he was really a special back in our program and I’m excited for him to play the position that he loves collegiately.”
“We look forward to rooting him on as he continues his football career,” Phillian said. “I think one of biggest things Luke models was a passion for the game and a relentless work ethic. I think to play collegiately you got to love the game and make decisions and choices in your life that reflects that passion and thats what Luke’s done. He demonstrates his commitment to the game and those are traits that set you up to be successful at the next level.”
