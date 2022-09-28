Landon Smith has been given opportunities to carry the ball and make some big plays for the Laurel High football team this season.
Smith has not disappointed.
Smith was instrumental in picking up a 28-22 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference overtime victory over Union on Friday. He produced a total of 175 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.
“It was crazy. Going down into the fourth quarter, (Union) scored the first play of the fourth quarter, 16-7. We had to dogfight our way back and we did,” Smith said of the victory. “Then, we almost won it at the end of the fourth, fumbled it and then we had to win at overtime. We won it there and it felt great.”
The first touchdown Smith made tied the game at 22 while his second one was to secure the win in overtime.
“The line really stepped it up in the second half. We just had the blocks and I finally went into the end zone,” Smith said of his first touchdown. “I had to get the two-point conversion. I just dropped my shoulder and got in there. It just felt great to tie it up.”
For his efforts, Smith was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“Landon’s a very gifted running back. He’s got that good side-to-side movement and can accelerate off of it,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “He’s kind of been the shadows of (Luke) McCoy the last couple of years. We knew he was a good talent and he’s got nice speed and he showed Friday night he’s a gamer. He worked through some injuries and battled through the toughness of the first half, came through and kept grinding.
“In the second half, things opened up for him. To me, that’s what his character is all about — just keep the grind going, keep the enthusiasm for the game and it popped through with the fourth quarter.”
Smith talked about overcoming Union after trailing in three quarters.
“We were on each other for the beginning of the game. We worked it out,” Smith said. “We had some stupid penalties, got rid of that and then we just got all together and drove down the field and scored.”
Cooper praised Smith.
“What I think of is just those guys who are waiting for their opportunity to shine. He’s been patient on the offensive side,” Cooper said of Smith. “He knows he’s always had that threat. He’s proven it time and time again that he’s ready for that and I have other guys too that are just a step behind him. I’m excited for him that he’s finally getting that opportunity this year and shining with it.”
A son of Alicia and Mark Smith, the senior running back plays alongside his younger brother Brayden Smith.
“I played with my brother (Cameron Smith) when I was a freshman and he was a senior,” Smith said. “Our team was pretty good then and now I’m the older one. It’s kind of fun having a sibling on the team.”
Smith commented that one of the main focuses during practice this season was to find new players to fill key roles.
“We came back without our quarterback, running back and leading receiver. We were figuring out who can play where,” Smith said. “We did that and I think we did pretty good job and the coaches did a good job. We’ve been working on plays and everything and doing good.”
The biggest strength that the Spartans (1-0 conference, 3-1 overall) have this season is their defense according to Smith.
“Our defense has always been good,” Smith said. “We’ve been doing really well against the teams we played and it’s really been shining through for us. That’s how we’ve been winning.”
The one thing Smith hopes the team focuses on improving is pass blocking.
“The quarterback, Chase (Tinstman), hasn’t been really getting much time back there,” Smith said on pass blocking. “We’ve been doing a lot of that recently and we’re hoping to improve that.”
Smith started playing the running back position in the sixth grade and he’s been doing that ever since. What makes a good running back according to Smith?
“Speed, vision and strength,” Smith said. “I got the speed and vision, not so much the strength. Just to see where the holes are and being able to run through and make the cuts is really important.”
Smith is also on the special teams for Laurel.
“It’s that same quickness. I didn’t understand when teams kicked to McCoy last year and I don’t know why you’d kick to him,” Cooper said. “He’s just a talent back there and he’s capable of that big-play threat anytime he gets the ball. To me, that’s another opportunity. That’s why we have him back on punts, that’s why he’s back there on kickoff returns and that was the spark we needed to get the offensive going.”
Smith has goals of breaking 1,000 rushing yards and making one Laurel record in the process. He has amassed a total of 574 rushing yards so far and averages 143 yard a game.
“He’s definitely on pace. It’s hard because we had one less game and hopefully we can make a run in the playoffs,” Cooper said on Smith breaking 1,000 rushing yards. “I definitely see him being able to do that. To me, what was probably unnoticed by a lot of people is how good of a defensive player Landon is as well. He made a lot of big tackles for us and stopped big plays on their way. It’s about the team and the team opened the holes and he obviously made some great cuts and stuff but him there too benefited the team as well with those game saving tackles he made.”
Smith spoke on the senior leadership.
“There’s 13 of us. There’s five captains this year,” Smith said. “I think they’ve been doing really good at holding us accountable of everything.”
“I go back to the whole senior group. They all just grind and they just kept grinding all the way through,” Cooper said. “He definitely exemplified that too with the way he kept pounding, pounding, pounding and never quit. You can tell he was hurting but he didn’t want to come out of that game.”
Smith praised Cooper.
“He’s a funny guy but he’s also tough,” Smith said. “He’ll get yelling at us if we’re not playing well and it really motivates us. I think he’s a great coach.”
Smith also plays basketball and might participate in track and field this year. He is interested in going to a four-year college and playing collegiately but will wait to see what offers come his way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.