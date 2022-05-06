Laurel High’s girls basketball team overcame injury and adversity to reach the postseason.
The Lady Spartans shook off some injuries to key players and a mid-season coaching change to finish fourth in Section 1-3A and reach the WPIAL tournament.
Junior Danielle Pontius helped get Laurel back into the postseason. She was named to the all-section first team along with Freedom’s Shaye Bailey and Renae Mohrbacher and North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski and Alayna Rocco.
Pontius averaged 10.6 points per game and led Laurel in assists.
“I am very proud of her and her accomplishment. She is a very hard worker and a very coachable girl. She really improved her game a lot this year through hard work,” Laurel interim coach Jim Marcantino said. “Her overall game had improved. She worked hard on her mid-range game and it really improved a lot. As our point guard, she made good decisions in the fastbreak and transition game. She was very team-oriented passing the ball. In our section, she really did a great job.”
Once again, the section produced a WPIAL champion (North Catholic) and a PIAA finalist (Freedom). Mohawk achieved both feats last year. The Lady Spartans finished 6-6 in the section. They won their first WPIAL tournament game in a 61-38 decision over Charleroi, but dropped a 61-33 meeting to North Catholic in the quarterfinals. They rebounded for a 49-44 at Redbank Valley to open the PIAA tournament. Forest Hills ended the team’s season at 14-12 with a 65-46 win the PIAA second round.
“I was just proud of how they were able to deal with a lot of adversity with the interim coaching situation,” Marcantino said. “We had a lot of injuries, too, with Joselynn Fortuna and Regan Atkins. I was proud of the way the girls handled everything. They stuck together. We got to the state playoffs and won a very good game. It was a great honor to go up to Redbank Valley and pull that out. I couldn’t have been happier with way they handled the season and their positivity. At the end, they all jelled and it was fun to work with them all.”
WPIAL SECTION 1-3A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Alayna Rocco (North Catholic), Soph.; Dacia Lewandowski (North Catholic), Jr.; Renae Mohrbacher (Freedom), Sr.; Danielle Pontius (Laurel), Jr.; Shaye Bailey (Freedom), Soph.
SECOND TEAM
Julz Mohrbacher (Freedom), Jr.; Kyla Servick (Ellwood City), Sr.; Regan Atkins (Laurel), Jr.; Erynne Capalbo (Mohawk), Soph.; Victoria Drevna (North Catholic), Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alexa Kadilak (Mohawk), Jr.; J’La Kizart (Beaver Falls), Soph.; Avina Norman (Beaver Falls), Soph.; Jordan Radzyminski (Mohawk), Sr.; Natalie Lape (Mohawk), Soph.
MVP: Alayna Rocco (North Catholic)
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Kaercher (Freedom)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.