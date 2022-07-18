Luke McCoy had an impressive season competing in football and baseball under the Laurel High banner.
McCoy was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Year runner-up, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
The senior running back and linebacker excelled on the gridiron. In a 35-6 nonconference home win over Ambridge, McCoy rushed for 223 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns to break the school record for most career points (252).
McCoy was instrumental for the Spartans in grabbing the WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference crown after defeating Ellwood City Lincoln. McCoy scored three touchdowns for Laurel and rushed 172 yards and 12 carries in the game.
For his efforts in the regular season, McCoy earned all-conference first-team honors. He was also named the conference’s offensive player of the year.
McCoy produced 1,793 yards, averaging 11.2 yards a game, in rushing. He produced 31 touchdowns for the Spartans and had 119 yards in receiving which averaged to 17 yards a game.
In baseball, McCoy had a batting average of .325, with 10 runs and one triple.
