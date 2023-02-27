Laurel High wrestling standout Grant MacKay picked up another championship Saturday.
MacKay, competing in the 160-pound weight class, won the WPIAL Class 2A championship. The event was held at Chartiers Valley High School.
It’s the third WPIAL championship for MacKay, who is a senior. MacKay pinned Seneca Valley’s Chase Brandebura in just 26 seconds. All four of MacKay’s wins were by pinfall.
“Grant was pretty excited. It meant a lot to him,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “It was exciting to watch.”
Laurel had five wrestlers advance to the PIAA Regional Tournament, which will be held March 3 and March 4 at Altoona High School. From there, the top six grapplers in each weight class will move on to the state championship meet in Hershey.
Laurel’s Coltin Hill took third in 285, Chase Tinstman placed fourth in 189, Charles Krepp finished seventh in 145 and Braxton Carr placed eighth in 127.
“Coltin and Chase both had really good third- and fourth-place matches,” Carmichael said. “Coltin went out and dominated the kid in the first period. He’s a very athletic kid; very big kid. If you find a heavyweight that has really good hips, it can make or break you. He wrestles you well.”
The Spartans took seventh place overall as a team.
“We had a really good tournament,” Carmichael said. “They have all put themselves in position to place in the top six and make it to Hershey.
“It will be very interesting next week. We’re looking forward to it.”
